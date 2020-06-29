Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon Metal Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author has been monitoring the silicon metal market and it is poised to grow by $ 675.35 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The reports on silicon metal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the demand for aluminum-silicon alloys and diverse applications of silicones.

The silicon metal market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased use of polycrystalline silicon as one of the prime reasons driving the silicon metal market growth during the next few years.

The silicon metal market covers the following areas:

  • Silicon metal market sizing
  • Silicon metal market forecast
  • Silicon metal market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading silicon metal market vendors that include BlueStar Silicon Materials Co. Ltd., Elkem ASA, Ferroglobe Plc, Minasligas, RW Silicium GmBH, Simcoa Operations Pty Ltd, Dow Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Westbrook Resources Ltd., and Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon Industry Co. Ltd. Also, the silicon metal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Aluminum alloys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Silicones and silanes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Solar panels - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BlueStar Silicon Materials Co. Ltd.
  • Elkem ASA
  • Ferroglobe Plc
  • Minasligas
  • RW Silicium GmBH
  • Simcoa Operations Pty Ltd
  • Dow Inc.
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • Westbrook Resources Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon Industry Co. Ltd.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

