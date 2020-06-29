Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon Metal Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author has been monitoring the silicon metal market and it is poised to grow by $ 675.35 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The reports on silicon metal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the demand for aluminum-silicon alloys and diverse applications of silicones.



The silicon metal market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased use of polycrystalline silicon as one of the prime reasons driving the silicon metal market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The silicon metal market covers the following areas:

Silicon metal market sizing

Silicon metal market forecast

Silicon metal market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading silicon metal market vendors that include BlueStar Silicon Materials Co. Ltd., Elkem ASA, Ferroglobe Plc, Minasligas, RW Silicium GmBH, Simcoa Operations Pty Ltd, Dow Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Westbrook Resources Ltd., and Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon Industry Co. Ltd. Also, the silicon metal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Aluminum alloys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Silicones and silanes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Solar panels - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BlueStar Silicon Materials Co. Ltd.

Elkem ASA

Ferroglobe Plc

Minasligas

RW Silicium GmBH

Simcoa Operations Pty Ltd

Dow Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Westbrook Resources Ltd.

Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon Industry Co. Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3o9r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900