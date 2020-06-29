Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vanadium Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author has been monitoring the vanadium market and it is poised to grow by 28.31 th tons during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The reports on the vanadium market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand in the construction industry and the growing use of vanadium in the aerospace segment.



The vanadium market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing use of high strength steel as one of the prime reasons driving the vanadium market growth during the next few years.



The vanadium market covers the following areas:

Vanadium market sizing

Vanadium market forecast

Vanadium market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vanadium market vendors that include AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Angang Steel Co. Ltd., Australian Vanadium Ltd., Bushveld Minerals, EVRAZ Plc, Glencore Plc, HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Largo Resources Ltd., Treibacher Industrie AG, and VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Also, the vanadium market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume

Steel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)

Titanium alloys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)

Market opportunity by Application by volume

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV

Angang Steel Co. Ltd.

Australian Vanadium Ltd.

Bushveld Minerals

EVRAZ Plc

Glencore Plc

HBIS Group Co. Ltd.

Largo Resources Ltd.

Treibacher Industrie AG

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

