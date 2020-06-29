Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tungsten Carbide Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author has been monitoring the tungsten carbide market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.04 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on tungsten carbide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the vast reserves of tungsten ores in China, dynamic properties of tungsten carbide, and increasing demand from mining and construction industries. In addition, Vast reserves of tungsten ores in China is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The tungsten carbide market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the emerging applications of tungsten carbide as one of the prime reasons driving the tungsten carbide market growth during the next few years. Also, new mining projects, and tungsten carbide: emerging alternative to depleted uranium reserves will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The tungsten carbide market covers the following areas:

  • Tungsten carbide market sizing
  • Tungsten carbide market forecast
  • Tungsten carbide market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tungsten carbide market vendors that include Buffalo Tungsten Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd., CERATIZIT SA, CY Carbide Mfg. Co. Ltd., Extramet Products LLC, HC Starck GmbH, Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co. Ltd., Sandvik AB, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Umicore. Also, the tungsten carbide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Machine components and tools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cutting and drilling tools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dies and punches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Abrasives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Mining and construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Power generation and fluid power manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Buffalo Tungsten Inc.
  • Carborundum Universal Ltd.
  • CERATIZIT SA
  • CY Carbide Mfg. Co. Ltd.
  • Extramet Products LLC
  • HC Starck GmbH
  • Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co. Ltd.
  • Sandvik AB
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
  • Umicore

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

