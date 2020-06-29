Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tungsten Carbide Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author has been monitoring the tungsten carbide market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.04 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on tungsten carbide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the vast reserves of tungsten ores in China, dynamic properties of tungsten carbide, and increasing demand from mining and construction industries. In addition, Vast reserves of tungsten ores in China is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The tungsten carbide market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the emerging applications of tungsten carbide as one of the prime reasons driving the tungsten carbide market growth during the next few years. Also, new mining projects, and tungsten carbide: emerging alternative to depleted uranium reserves will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The tungsten carbide market covers the following areas:

Tungsten carbide market sizing

Tungsten carbide market forecast

Tungsten carbide market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tungsten carbide market vendors that include Buffalo Tungsten Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd., CERATIZIT SA, CY Carbide Mfg. Co. Ltd., Extramet Products LLC, HC Starck GmbH, Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co. Ltd., Sandvik AB, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Umicore. Also, the tungsten carbide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Machine components and tools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cutting and drilling tools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dies and punches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Abrasives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Mining and construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Power generation and fluid power manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Buffalo Tungsten Inc.

Carborundum Universal Ltd.

CERATIZIT SA

CY Carbide Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Extramet Products LLC

HC Starck GmbH

Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co. Ltd.

Sandvik AB

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Umicore

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

