To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2020

Effective from 1 July 2020, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009512857, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 July 2020: 0.8090% pa

DK0009514200, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.1355% pa

DK0009514390, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.0455% pa

DK0009515603, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2020: 0.0870% pa

DK0009515793, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2020: 0.0870% pa

DK0009520447, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2020: 0.0870% pa

DK0009520520, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2020: 0.0870% pa

DK0009523110, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2020: 0.8090% pa

DK0009523383, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2020: 0.8090% pa