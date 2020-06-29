Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Armor Materials Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The armor materials market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of advanced weapons and ammunition, rising security concerns in the emerging economies, soaring demand for lightweight protection solutions and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Regional Analysis:



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Development of Advanced Weapons and Ammunition

3.1.2 Rising Security Concerns in the Emerging Economies

3.1.3 Soaring demand for Lightweight Protection Solutions

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunites

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Global Armor Materials Market, By Product

4.1 Metals & Alloys

4.1.1 Metals & Alloys Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.1 High-Density Steel

4.1.1.1.1 High-Density Steel Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.2 Aluminium

4.1.1.2.1 Aluminium Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.3 Titanium

4.1.1.3.1 Titanium Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2 Ceramics

4.2.1 Ceramics Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.1 Aluminium Oxide

4.2.1.1.1 Aluminium Oxide Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.2 Silicon Carbide

4.2.1.2.1 Silicon Carbide Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.3 Boron Carbide

4.2.1.3.1 Boron Carbide Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3 Composites

4.3.1 Composites Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.1 Fibers

4.3.1.1.1 Fibers Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.2 Fabrics

4.3.1.2.1 Fabrics Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.3 Matrix Materials

4.3.1.3.1 Matrix Materials Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.4 Prepregs

4.3.1.4.1 Prepregs Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.5 Hybrid Composites

4.3.1.5.1 Hybrid Composites Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.6 3D Composites

4.3.1.6.1 3D Composites Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.4 Para-Aramid Fiber

4.4.1 Para-Aramid Fiber Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.5 Uhmwpe

4.5.1 Uhmwpe Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.6 Fiberglass

4.6.1 Fiberglass Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.7 Other Armor Materials

4.7.1 Other Armor Materials Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



5 Global Armor Materials Market, By Application

5.1 Vehicle Armor

5.1.1 Vehicle Armor Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2 Aerospace Armor

5.2.1 Aerospace Armor Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.3 Body Armor

5.3.1 Body Armor Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.4 Civil Armor

5.4.1 Civil Armor Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.5 Marine Armor

5.5.1 Marine Armor Market forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



6 Global Armor Materials Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Market forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.1.1.1 US

6.1.1.2 Canada

6.1.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Market forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2.1.1 Germany

6.2.1.2 U.K.

6.2.1.3 Italy

6.2.1.4 France

6.2.1.5 Spain

6.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Asia Pacific Market forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.3.1.1 Japan

6.3.1.2 China

6.3.1.3 India

6.3.1.4 Australia

6.3.1.5 New Zealand

6.3.1.6 Rest of APAC

6.4 Middle East

6.4.1 Middle East Market forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.1.2 UAE

6.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Latin America Market forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5.1.1 Argentina

6.5.1.2 Brazil

6.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.6.1 RoW Market forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.6.1.1 Africa

6.6.1.2 Caribbean



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Honeywell International Inc.

8.2 3M Ceradyne, Inc.

8.3 Xeracarb Ltd.

8.4 Royal Tencate NV

8.5 Tata Steel Limited

8.6 Compagnie De Saint-Gobain Sa

8.7 Allegheny Technologies, Inc.

8.8 Coorstek Inc.

8.9 JPS Composites Materials

8.10 Cerco Corporation

8.11 Waco Composites

8.12 AGY Holding Corp.

8.13 DuPont

8.14 Ceramtec

8.15 Morgan Advanced Materials

8.16 PPG Industries Inc.

8.17 Waco Composites

8.18 Leeco Steel, LLC

8.19 Surmet Corporation

8.20 CPS Technologies Corp



