Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 9th of June 2020, regarding buyback, in whole or parts, of the outstanding Additional Tier 1 bond issue NO0010746456 (SBANK03 PRO) and the outstanding Tier 2 bond issue NO0010746464 (SBANK04 PRO).

Sbanken ASA has bought back NOK 116 300 000.00 of ISIN NO0010746456 and NOK 359 000 000.00 of ISIN NO0010746464. New outstanding amount ISIN NO0010746456 NOK 283 700 000.00 and ISIN NO0010746464 NOK 141 000 000.00.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act