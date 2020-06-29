Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiopharmaceutical - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Radiopharmaceutical market accounted for $3.76 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are technological advancements in the diagnostics sector, increasing prevalence of cancer, and increasing applications of molecular imaging. However, the short half-life of radioisotopes is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Pharmaceutical formulations that contain radioisotopes are known as radiopharmaceuticals. These are bound with the biological molecules and are targeted for the specific organs. The molecules resulting from these formulations find a wide range of applications in the therapeutic and diagnostic sectors.
By radioisotope, the Technetium-99 segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its easy availability and extensive diagnostic applications. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of radioisotope sources in the region.
Some of the key players in Radiopharmaceutical Market include Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc, GE Healthcare, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Mallinckrodt, Bayer AG, Siemens Healthineers, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Eckert & Ziegler, Philips, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Novartis AG, BWX Technologies, Inc., POLATOM, JSC Isotope, NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd, Curium, Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO), Cardinal Health Inc., Covidien Plc, Positron Corporation, Monrol Nuclear Products,Inc, and Nordion, Inc.
Sources Covered:
Types Covered:
Radioisotopes Covered:
Applications Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, By Source
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Nuclear Reactors
5.3 Cyclotrons
6 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Therapeutic
6.2.1 Alpha Emitters
6.2.2 Beta Emitters
6.2.3 Brachytherapy Isotopes
6.3 Diagnostic
6.3.1 Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Radiopharmaceuticals
6.3.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Radiopharmaceuticals
7 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, By Radioisotope
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Yttrium-90
7.3 Thallium-201
7.4 Technetium-99
7.5 Strontium -89
7.6 Samarium-153
7.7 Rubidium-82
7.8 Rhenium-186
7.9 Radium-223
7.10 Palladium - 103
7.11 Leutetium-177
7.12 Iridium - 192
7.13 Iodine-131
7.14 Iodine-125
7.15 Iodine-123
7.16 Indium-111
7.17 Holmium-166
7.18 Gallium-68
7.19 Gallium-67
7.20 Fluorine-18
7.21 Fludeoxyglucose - (18F-FDG)
7.22 Erbium-169
7.23 Cesium-131
7.24 Actinium-225
8 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Thyroid
8.3 Theranostics
8.4 Oncology
8.5 Neurology
8.6 Neuroendocrinology
8.7 Nephrology
8.8 Lymphoma
8.9 Inflammation
8.10 Gastroenterology
8.11 Cardiology
9 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.3 Cancer Research Institute
9.4 Diagnostic Imaging Centers
9.5 Hospitals
10 Global Radiopharmaceutical Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc
12.2 GE Healthcare
12.3 Advanced Accelerator Applications
12.4 Mallinckrodt
12.5 Bayer AG
12.6 Siemens Healthineers
12.7 IBA Radiopharma Solutions
12.8 Eckert & Ziegler
12.9 Philips
12.10 Jubilant Life Sciences Limited
12.11 Novartis AG
12.12 BWX Technologies, Inc.
12.13 POLATOM
12.14 JSC Isotope
12.15 NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd
12.16 Curium
12.17 Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO)
12.18 Cardinal Health Inc.
12.19 Covidien Plc
12.20 Positron Corporation
12.21 Monrol Nuclear Products,Inc
12.22 Nordion, Inc.
