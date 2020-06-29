Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global autonomous commercial vehicle market.



This report focuses on autonomous commercial vehicle market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the autonomous commercial vehicle market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global autonomous commercial vehicle market is expected to decline from $7.57 billion in 2019 to $6.33 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -16.35%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $11.30 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 21.31%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the autonomous commercial vehicle? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Autonomous Commercial Vehicle market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider autonomous commercial vehicle market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The autonomous commercial vehicle market section of the report gives context. It compares the autonomous commercial vehicle market with other segments of the autonomous commercial vehicle market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, autonomous commercial vehicle indicators comparison.

The autonomous commercial vehicle market consists of sales of autonomous commercial vehicles and their related services. Autonomous commercial vehicles are also known as self-driving or robot vehicles. The autonomous vehicle uses various technologies and software such as artificial intelligence, RADAR sensors, light detection & ranging (LiDAR), and others to navigate, control, and drive the vehicle.



The major players in the autonomous commercial vehicles market are acquiring technology and robotics companies in order to develop advanced technologies. For instance, in March 2019, Daimler AG, a Germany-based multinational automotive corporation agreed to purchase majority stakes in Torc Robotics, a pioneer in autonomous driving, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to help Daimler AG to develop and create a technology powerhouse for autonomous vehicles. Torc Robotics was founded in 2005 and is an autonomous commercial vehicle solution provider based in Virginia, USA. Similarly, TuSimple announced partnership with ZF to co-develop cameras, LiDAR, radar, steering and automotive-grade central computer ZF ProAI and incorporate them to develop autonomous technologies.



The autonomous commercial vehicles market covered in the report is segmented by vehicle into truck; trailer; bus; others. It is also segmented by automation level into driver assistance; partial automation; conditional automation; high automation; full automation and by fuel type into conventional; hybrid vehicle; electric vehicle.



Increasing concerns for cybersecurity and data privacy acts as a major challenge for the autonomous commercial vehicles market. According to a report on issues in autonomous vehicle testing and deployment published by Congressional Research Service, the USA's policy institute in February 2020, with advances in technology, the concerns for data security and protection of the on-board system against intrusion is increasing. The inbuilt automated components in the vehicle generate a large amount of data about the vehicle, vehicle performance, driver behavior and vehicle precise location. The protection of autonomous vehicles from hackers is of paramount concern for state and federal governments, service providers, manufacturers and users. Therefore, with advancements in technology, the concerns for data privacy and security are increased, which in turn, is likely to act as a major restraint for the growth of the autonomous commercial vehicle market.



The increase in government approvals for testing autonomous trucks on public roads drives the growth of the autonomous commercial vehicles market. The governments of major countries are allowing the testing of autonomous vehicles in order to promote the use of commercial vehicles for delivery and other purposes. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), in April 2019, proposed a regulation that allows companies to deploy or test light-duty autonomous motor trucks or delivery vehicles on the public roads of the state. Under the regulation, the companies can test delivery vehicles that weigh less than 10,001 pounds with an approved permit from DMV. The government approvals for testing autonomous vehicles on roads encourage the customers to have a glimpse of such vehicles, creating a potential opportunity for sale in the near future, thereby driving the demand for autonomous commercial vehicles over the forthcoming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Characteristics



3. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Vehicle, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Automation Leve;, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Fuel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



7. China Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



8. India Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



9. Japan Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



10. Australia Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



11. Indonesia Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



12. South Korea Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



13. Western Europe Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



14. UK Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



15. Germany Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



16. France Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



17. Eastern Europe Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



18. Russia Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



19. North America Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



20. USA Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



21. South America Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



22. Brazil Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



23. Middle East Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



24. Africa Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



25. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Volkswagen

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Daimler

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Tesla

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. Denso

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Continental

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market



27. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Trends And Strategies



28. Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



