Global AI in drug discovery market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period.The global AI in drug discovery market is driven by the growing need to shorten the drug discovery process in order to get drugs faster for treating various chronic and viral diseases.



Additionally, AI helps in understanding the mechanism of disease, establishing biomarkers and generating data or models for the drug discovery process and thereby expected to propel the market over the next few years. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities and software launches by the major market players is expected to spur the market through 2025.



The global AI in drug discovery market is segmented based on component, technology, drug type, application, diseases, end user, company and region.Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into software and services.



The software segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period owing to the continuous software advancements that caters to the requirements of healthcare industry.Based on application, the market can be fragmented into target identification, in silico drug design, drug development, big data analytics, prediction of study risks, patient matching and others.



The drug development segment is expected to witness significant growth over the next few years.This can be ascribed to the role of AI in designing drugs, setting up preclinical experiments and running clinical trials.



Based on disease, the market can be grouped into immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, others. The immune-oncology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast years on account of the growing demand for effective cancer treatment drugs.



Regionally, the AI in drug discovery market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to dominate the overall AI in drug discovery market owing to the early adoption of technologies and well developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.



Major players operating in the global AI in drug discovery market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Pfizer, Merck, GSK, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Abbvie, Elli Lilly, Atomwise, Inc, Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Exscientia, Cyclica, Numerate, Envisagenics, OWKIN, Inc., Verge Genomics and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in 2016, IBM along with Pfizer launched IBM Watson, a cloud based platform for drug discovery. IBM Watson allows users to analyze personal medical data such as medical reports and helps the researchers in identifying relationship between potential medical data using dynamic visualizations.



