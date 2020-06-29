BEIJING, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) ("360 Finance" or the "Company"), a leading digital consumer finance platform, today announced that it has been selected for the 2020 CB Insights China Fintech 50 List (the “List”). The List was released during the Future of Fintech China, a summit of China’s major financial institutions, promising fintech startups and active venture investors organized by CB Insights, a respected international market intelligence platform.



Based on the DPTC (Depth, Popularity, Tendency, Collaboration) evaluation system, CB Insights completed a comprehensive evaluation of 360 Finance’s competitive strengths, market popularity, developing momentum and partnerships, and identified the company as one of the best Chinese fintech ventures in the industry. The newly structured data and AI centralized platform improves 360 Finance’s ability to better serve clients with diversified and customized financial needs.

Mr. Haisheng Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of 360 Finance, commented, “We are excited to have been included on the 2020 CB Insights China Fintech 50 List which I believe highlights our leading place in the China market and our position at the forefront of financial innovation. We have always been committed to providing best-in-class financial services powered by cutting-edge technologies. Going forward, we will continue to invest in our fintech capabilities and contribute to the long-term growth of the fintech sector.”

The List includes 50 leading Chinese companies that are disrupting the financial services industry with cutting-edge technologies and innovative business models. Companies were selected from a pool of wide-ranging Chinese fintech companies with core focus areas in consumer banking, insurance, and asset management.

This List is also CB Insights’ first-ever list that focuses specifically on the Chinese fintech market which reflects the increasing impact Chinese fintech companies are having in driving innovation across the industry. The List’s international counterpart, the CB Insights Fintech 250 List, has ranked leading global private fintech companies annually since 2017 and is widely considered as one of the most influential lists in the fintech industry.

Based in New York, CB Insights is a tech market intelligence platform that analyzes data on venture capital, startups, patents, among others, to predict emerging market trends and provide data-driven market insights.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 Finance” or the “Company”) is a leading digital consumer finance platform and the finance partner of the 360 Group. The Company provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The Company’s proprietary technology platform enables a unique user experience supported by resolute risk management. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Company’s technology translates to a meaningful borrower acquisition, borrower retention and funding advantage, supporting the rapid growth and scaling of its business.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.360jinrong.net/

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. 360 Finance may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 360 Finance’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding such risks and uncertainties is included in 360 Finance’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and 360 Finance does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

360 Finance

E-mail: ir@360jinrong.net

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com