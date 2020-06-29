Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AGV Software Market by Offering (In-built Vehicle Software and Integrated Software), by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Aerospace, Healthcare, Logistics, Retail and Others), by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global AGV Software Market is projected to cross USD 1.0 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The rising demand for the automation across the different industries, globalization of supply chain networks, and increasing adoption of on-cloud warehouse management system (WMS) solutions are contri. In terms of offering type, the market for AGV software is categorized into In-built Vehicle Software and Integrated Software.



Among the offering types, the market for in-built vehicle software is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. In terms of the end-use industry, the market for AGV software is categorized into automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail and others. Among all the end-use industries, the market for the automotive industry accounted for the majority of the global market in 2019. Taking into an account of geographical landscape, the AGV software industry was the largest in the European region in 2019. The market for AGV software in Europe is growing mainly due to the high cost of labor in the region, due to which the companies are adopting the automated industrial solutions to reduce their overall operational cost.



Some of the major players operating in the Global AGV Software Market are Gtting KG, BA Systemes, Kollmorgen, Oceaneering International Inc., Murata Machinery Ltd., JBT Corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation, Kuka AG, Kion Group AG, Oracle Corporation etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global AGV Software Market, in terms of Value.

To classify and forecast the Global AGV Software Market based on offering, end-use industry and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global AGV Software Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global AGV Software Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global AGV Software Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the Global AGV Software Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the author sourced a list of developers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the author could include the developers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analysed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration developers across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global AGV Software Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various end-user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these Value from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global AGV Software Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Awareness

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.3. Challenges and Unmet Needs



6. Global AGV Software Market Overview



7. Global AGV Software Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Offering (In-built Vehicle Software and Integrated Software)

7.2.2. By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Aerospace, Healthcare, Logistics, Retail and Others)

7.2.3. By Region

7.2.4. By Company

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Asia-Pacific AGV Software Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Europe AGV Software Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis



10. North America AGV Software Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. North America: Country Analysis



11. South America AGV Software Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast



12. Middle East and Africa AGV Software Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3. MEA: Country Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Gotting KG

15.2. BA Systemes

15.3. Kollmorgen

15.4. Oceaneering International Inc

15.5. Murata Machinery Ltd

15.6. JBT Corporation

15.7. Toyota Industries Corporation

15.8. Kuka AG

15.9. Kion Group AG

15.10. Oracle Corporation



16. Strategic Recommendation



17. About the Author & Disclaimer



