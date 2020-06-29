An Emerging Markets News Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, in the digital pages of this newsletter we covered the progress of Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting Issuer that is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona and is rapidly expanding its interests in gold mining while the yellow metal is on a precipitous rise.

It goes without saying that gold finds itself a possible haven for investors in what many Americans will call the most uncertain times of their lifetimes.



And gold, which is up roughly 25% in one year edges ever closer to a benchmark of $1800 per ounce.

Despite the awful tailwinds of its rise, gold’s value trajectory is welcome news to those mining it. Simply put, they are digging for something worth 25% more than it was a year ago with roughly the same overhead as before. It doesn’t take much more than a calculator watch to surmise that gross margins expand mightily in these circumstances.

As such, every baby step or quantum leap for real gold mining companies is to be considered and evaluated. How are they moving the needle in their quest to capitalize on the strength of the gold market?

Last week’s news from Tombstone :

“Tombstone Exploration Corporation, a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, is pleased to announce in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc. and the Bonanza Mining Company that the construction phase is moving smoothly and on track for the complete build out of the heap leach pad and pond at the Bonanza Harquahala Gold Mine in La Paz County, Arizona.”

“The Bonanza Mine property includes the Harquahala and Golden Eagle mines, located approximately eight miles south of Salome, Arizona. The project totals 2,656 acres and has significant underground workings. Once leaching has started, bi-weekly delivery of the carbon to a designated gold processing facility is expected."

