SAN MATEO, Calif., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark the 10th anniversary of its flagship solution, DNSDB® , and the significant role it has played in helping to detect and mitigate global cyberattacks, Farsight Security®, Inc., a leading cybersecurity provider of DNS Intelligence, today announced a new DNSDB graphical web interface, DNSDB Scout Web Edition , as well as the launch of year-long promotional and user community activities.

Farsight DNSDB® is the world’s largest historical passive DNS database, with more than 100 billion DNS records. Starting with a single suspicious domain or IP address, security professionals can query DNSDB® to find related DNS digital artifacts, from name servers to other IP addresses or domain names, to gain new, actionable insights into an adversary’s malicious infrastructure.

"DNSDB was not the first service we created from the real-time Security Information Exchange (SIE), and was also not the first Passive DNS database in the world. As relevance junkies and innovators, our task was to find and make a unique contribution to this field, using our own deep prior knowledge about the DNS protocol and the business ecosystem that had sprung into existence after the commercialization and privatization of the Internet starting in the late 1990's," opined Paul Vixie, Founder and CEO of Farsight Security. "DNSDB is unique by design in four ways. First, we have the largest and most diverse sensor network, and so the best coverage of the DNS pattern space. Second, our database is wicked fast -- fast enough to use in real-time defense. Third, we avoid all knowable forms of personally identifiable information -- we see only the content of the DNS, never end-user transactions or end-user IP addresses, so our services are useless for surveillance purposes. Fourth and finally, our services inhere to the anatomy of DNS itself, and to the use of DNS as a way to deliver security. The Farsight Security team and our customers have a high bar, and we have never stopped improving our technology, and we never shall."

DNSDB 10th Anniversary: What’s New

--DNSDB Scout Web Edition: In an effort to improve the user experience for our flagship product, DNSDB, Farsight has developed and released a new web version of DNSDB Scout , the graphical interface for DNSDB, called DNSDB Scout Web Edition . Additional new features for our flagship solution will be announced and rolled out over the next year.

--DNSDB Promotions: Starting today, every new DNSDB customer will receive a free Enterprise Block Query (EBQ) for 10,000 queries; in addition, all current DNSDB customers who renew their subscriptions on-time will receive a free EBQ for 10,000 queries. With no daily query limit, EBQ is designed to accommodate bursting usage patterns common for investigations and a must-have tool when data breaches strike. The promotion will run through May 31, 2021.

--DNSDB User Meetup Group: DNSDB Enterprise and Community Edition users who want to learn more about DNSDB best practices as well as share use cases and how DNSDB benefits their work are invited to join our new virtual meetup group and attend upcoming events. Additional user activities will be announced throughout the year.

DNSDB – Delivering the Security Difference for Global Organizations

Today Farsight DNSDB, the industry standard for historical passive DNS, is used by threat hunting and incident response teams of today’s leading government agencies, Fortune 500 corporations including financial, healthcare and manufacturing institutions, top technology firms, including leading cybersecurity companies as well as universities and other non-profits. Below is a snapshot of how DNSDB is helping to protect today’s organizations – thank you to the DNSDB users below for sharing their stories:

For many years, CSIS Group has used DNSDB in connection with both threat intelligence gathering and as a tool for forensic and incident response. "Using passive DNS for investigations and handling computer incidents is a must-have for anyone dealing with cyber security in all its aspects. We simply wouldn't be able to defend, respond and detect as fast and as efficiently as we do, if it wasn't for the power of DNSDB." -- Peter Kruse founder and head of CSIS eCrime unit in Denmark.





has used DNSDB in connection with both threat intelligence gathering and as a tool for forensic and incident response. "Using passive DNS for investigations and handling computer incidents is a must-have for anyone dealing with cyber security in all its aspects. We simply wouldn't be able to defend, respond and detect as fast and as efficiently as we do, if it wasn't for the power of DNSDB." -- Peter Kruse founder and head of CSIS eCrime unit in Denmark. "For years now, Farsight has been helping the security community to fight cybercrime to make the Internet a safer place. Its innovative technology based on very unique, real-time passive DNS data provides investigators with a powerful tool for discovering previously unseen malicious infrastructures, bullet-proof hosting services, ongoing phishing, or malware campaigns. DNSDB helps to solve many cybersecurity problems, ranging from inferring the security performance of hosting providers, through domain hijacking prevention, analysis of victims of DDoS attacks, to building practical systems to dismantle botnets under real-life constraints." -- Maciej Korczyński, Ph.D., Cybersecurity Researcher, Université Grenoble Alpes





"Passive DNS provides important insight to security teams looking to understand the context and relationship between real-time and historical domain services. Farsight's DNSDB context has allowed LookingGlass Cyber Solutions to deliver superior actionable intelligence analysis in our threat intelligence products and services for many years. Without this context, our customers would lack a key information source associated with both their own networks, their third-parties and their potential adversaries." --Allan Thomson, Chief Technology Officer, LookingGlass Cyber Solutions.



"Farsight Security's passive DNS service has provided timely contextual intelligence to the REN-ISAC community for years. Our members continue to convey how powerful this knowledge is for detecting and responding to cyber threats. We greatly appreciate Farsight's committed partnership with our research and education community." --Doug Pearson, Technical Director, REN-ISAC.



community for years. Our members continue to convey how powerful this knowledge is for detecting and responding to cyber threats. We greatly appreciate Farsight's committed partnership with our research and education community.” --Doug Pearson, Technical Director, REN-ISAC. “DNSDB has been a key data source for the Verizon Autonomous Threat Hunting product ever since its inception under Niddel. DNSDB delivers high quality data, which is paramount to the machine learning analytics we developed.” -- Alex Pinto, Lead Author of the Verizon Business Data Breach Investigations Report .

Pricing & Availability

Farsight DNSDB is available via an annual subscription. For more information on pricing and how it can benefit your organization, please contact sales@farsightsecurity.com.



About Farsight Security, Inc.

Farsight Security, Inc. is the world’s largest provider of historical and real-time passive DNS data. We enable security teams to qualify, enrich and correlate all sources of threat data and ultimately save time when it is most critical - during an attack or investigation. Our solutions provide enterprise, government and security industry personnel and platforms with unmatched global visibility, context and response. Farsight Security is headquartered in San Mateo, California, USA. Learn more about how we can empower your threat platform and security team with Farsight Security passive DNS solutions at https://www.farsightsecurity.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @FarsightSecInc .

