DALLAS, TX, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), the aquaculture company that has developed and patented the first commercially operational system for growing shrimp in a Recirculating Aquatic System (RAS), provides the following construction update:

The 40,000 square foot shrimp production metal building components are scheduled to arrive for assembly on-site in La Coste, Texas, toward the end of July. The Company is aggressively preparing the building groundwork leading to a poured concrete foundation. The concrete pad will include center grow-out tank drains and a belowground harvest tank. This arrangement will allow NaturalShrimp to quickly harvest shrimp from individual grow-out tanks when ready by simply opening the appropriate tank valve allowing the shrimp to gravity flow into a capture net in the harvest tank.

The Company has also begun the process of converting the existing 8,000 square foot greenhouse into a water treatment plant. This structure includes three in-ground concrete tanks and will contain the patented electrocoagulation (EC) filtration system.

The Company recognizes the extreme importance of safeguarding these new facilities from potential damages or threats. Much thought has gone into their design to protect individuals, the property, the shrimp, and Company proprietary information. This includes providing adequate physical security, biosecurity, and cybersecurity.

NaturalShrimp will continue providing construction updates through regular press releases.

ABOUT NATURAL SHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

