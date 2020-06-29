Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market by Type (Wet, Dry & Semi-Dry), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement Manufacturing), Installation (Greenfield and Brownfield), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for FGD systems stood at USD 18,551 million in 2019 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to reach USD 23,065 million by 2025.
The FGD systems market has shown a positive growth trend over the last few years and is primarily driven by various factors such as stringent air pollution control regulations, rising environmental awareness, and consideration of coal as the most reliable source of energy. However, high initial installation costs, high operational energy requirements, and waste disposing requirements and associated costs are some of the factors that are restraining the growth of this market.
The dry & semi-dry FGD system segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on type, the FGD systems market has been classified into wet and dry & semi-dry. The dry & semi-dry FGD systems segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as these are available at cheaper rates as compared to wet FGDs.
The power generation end-use industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on end-use industry, the power generation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as most emerging and developed countries are still dependent on coal for electricity generation. According to the International Energy Agency, roughly 40% of the world's electricity generation and 30% of the global energy supply in 2018 was dependent on coal. The FGD systems market will witness an increase in demand from the power generation industry due to stringent regulations to control sulfur emissions from plants that use coal for power generation. Organizations such as the US Environmental Protection Agency and the European Committee for Standardization have defined stringent regulations pertaining to emissions from coal-based power plants.
Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the FGD systems market during the forecast period.
The FGD systems market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Key factors responsible for the adoption of wet FGD technology in the Asia Pacific region are government regulations for emission control, an increase in electricity demand, growth in reagent and equipment replacement market, and an increase in the number of coal-fired power plants.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Global FGD System Market
4.2 Global FGD System Market, by Type
4.3 Global FGD System Market, by Installation
4.4 Global FGD System Market, by Application
4.5 Global FGD System Market, by Region
4.6 Asia-Pacific FGD System Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Droc Analysis
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Case Study Analysis
6 COVID-19 Impact
7 FGD System Market, Emission Control Regulations
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sulfur Control Regulations, by Region
7.2.1 Asia Pacific
7.2.2 Europe
7.2.3 North America
7.3 Conclusion
8 FGD System Market, by Installation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Greenfield
8.3 Brownfield
9 FGD System Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Wet FGD System
9.2.1 Limestone Based
9.2.2 Seawater Based
9.2.3 Others
9.3 Dry & Semi-Dry FGD System
10 FGD System Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Power Generation
10.3 Chemical
10.4 Iron & Steel
10.5 Cement Manufacturing
10.6 Others
11 FGD System Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.3 India
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.5 Australia & New Zealand
11.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.3 North America
11.3.1 US
11.3.2 Canada
11.3.3 Mexico
11.4 Europe
11.4.1 Germany
11.4.2 UK
11.4.3 France
11.4.4 Italy
11.4.5 Rest of Europe
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Argentina
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Uae
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 Kuwait
11.6.5 Oman
11.6.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.4 Key Market Developments
12.4.1 New Contracts/Agreements
12.4.2 Expansions
12.4.3 New Product/Technology Developments
12.4.4 Mergers/Joint Ventures & Acquisitions, 2016-2020
13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
13.1.1 Market Share/Ranking
13.1.2 Product Footprint
13.1.3 Star
13.1.4 Merging Leader
13.1.5 Pervasive
13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019
13.3 Company Profiles
13.3.1 Introduction
13.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Ltd.
13.3.3 General Electric
13.3.4 Doosan Lentjes
13.3.5 Babcock & Wilcox Company
13.3.6 Rafako
13.3.7 Andritz
13.3.8 Hamon Corporation
13.3.9 Flsmidth & Co. A/S
13.3.10 Siemens Ag
13.3.11 Thermax Ltd.
13.3.12 Marsulex Environmental Technologies
13.3.13 Clyde Bergemann Power Group International Ltd.
13.3.14 Ducon Technologies
13.3.15 Chiyoda Corporation
13.3.16 China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd.
13.3.17 Burns & Mcdonnell
13.3.18 Lonjing Environment Technology Co. Ltd.
13.3.19 Lab SA
13.3.20 Valmet
13.3.21 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
13.3.22 Macrotek Inc.
13.3.23 Aecom
13.3.24 PPEL
13.3.25 Beijing Guodian Longyuan Environmental Engineering Co.
13.3.26 Alstom S.A.
13.3.27 Kc Cottrell Vietnam Co.,Ltd.
13.3.28 China Everbright International Limited
13.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2019
13.5 Startup/SME Profiles
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
14.3 Available Customizations
14.4 Related Reports
