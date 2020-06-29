ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), a leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces that it has completed the development phase of a new program targeting the largest challenge facing global silk production, viral pathogens. As reported in the Journal of Biological Control, volume 31, viral diseases can result in total annual silk production losses of as much as 32%.



Kraig Labs has developed its first immune-enhancing genetic insert, designed to create disease-resistant silkworms. The Company is now ready for its first round of transgenic creation and resistance testing. This effort was done in a parallel, and complementary, effort to the Company’s groundbreaking program developing high-performance spider silk inspired silk fibers and yarns.

Global silk production is expected to reach USD 17 billion in 2021; the economic impact of eliminating the loss from disease is a multi-billion dollar opportunity. The Company anticipates that its development of a disease resistant silkworm could be licensed across the entire global silk industry.

“Our work to enhance the disease resistance of our silkworms complements and strengths our focus in bringing our recombinant spider silk to market,” said CEO and Founder, Kim Thompson. “We believe that success in this effort will also provide significant opportunities for growth far beyond the reach of Kraig’s in-house production capacity, with licensing applications globally.”

Once proven, the Company expects to merge these disease resistance properties within its existing lines of genetically enhanced recombinant spider silks.

