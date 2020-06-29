Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Chromatography Market by Product (Consumables (Syringe Filters, Spin Column), Accessories), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity), Operation Mode (Flow Through), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global membrane chromatography market is projected to reach USD 408.0 million by 2025 from USD 198.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of this market are the benefits offered by membrane chromatography over conventional chromatography methods, increasing biopharmaceutical R&D, and increasing regulatory scrutiny on the cleaning validation of downstream purification processes.

The consumables segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019.

On the basis of product, the membrane chromatography market is segmented into consumables and accessories. The capsules, cassettes, and cartridges segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane chromatography consumables market in 2019. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing use of capsules and cartridges for purification applications in biomanufacturing, lab-scale production, and process development.

The affinity membrane chromatography segment is expected to register the highest growth in the global membrane adsorbers market during the forecast period.

On the basis of technique, the membrane adsorbers market is segmented into ion exchange membrane chromatography, affinity membrane chromatography, and hydrophobic interaction membrane chromatography. The affinity membrane chromatography segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of protein A chromatography for antibody purification and immobilized metal affinity membrane chromatography for the purification of proteins are supporting the growth of this segment.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment commanded the largest share of the membrane chromatography market in 2019.

Based on end-user, the membrane chromatography market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and academic and research institutes. In 2019, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest market share. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increased R&D in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and increased production of biologics.

The bind-elute segment is projected to register the highest growth in the global membrane adsorbers market during the forecast period.



The bind-elute membrane chromatography segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for viruses in the production of attenuated vaccines and gene therapy and the development of high-performance bind-elute membrane chromatography solutions (with a higher binding capacity to capture larger targets such as adenovirus and lentivirus and virus-like particles) are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth in the global membrane chromatography market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing biopharmaceutical industry, significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, and developing R&D infrastructure are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Membrane Chromatography Market Overview

4.2 North America: Membrane Chromatography Market Share, by Product & Country (2019)

4.3 Membrane Chromatography Market Share, by End User, 2019

4.4 Membrane Adsorbers Market, by Operation Mode, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4.5 Membrane Chromatography Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Membrane Chromatography: Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Benefits Offered by Membrane Chromatography Over Conventional Chromatography Techniques

5.2.1.2 Increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D

5.2.1.3 Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny on the Cleaning Validation of Downstream Purification Processes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Use of Membrane Chromatography Products in Large-Scale Manufacturing

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Patent Expiry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.4.2 Technical Limitations Associated with Membrane Chromatography

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Impact of the Covid-19 Outbreak on the Membrane Chromatography Market

6 Membrane Chromatography Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Capsules, Cassettes, & Cartridges

6.2.1.1 Capsules, Cassettes, and Cartridges Segment to Dominate the Membrane Chromatography Consumables Market

6.2.2 Syringe Filters

6.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Syringe Filters in Lab-Scale Purification is a Key Driver for This Segment

6.2.3 Filter Plates

6.2.3.1 Filter Plates have a Higher Flow-Through Rate that Facilitates Fast Purification

6.2.4 Spin Columns

6.2.4.1 Spin Columns Allow Convenient Processing of Multiple Small-Scale Samples

6.2.5 Membrane Discs & Sheets

6.2.5.1 Membrane Discs & Sheets are Used As Separation Tools in a Variety of Viral and Protein Purification Applications

6.2.6 Other Consumables

6.3 Accessories

6.3.1.1 Accessories Account for a Smaller Share of the Membrane Chromatography Market Due to their Low Purchase Frequency As Compared to Consumables

7 Membrane Adasorbers Market, by Technique

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ion Exchange Membrane Chromatography

7.2.1 Anion Exchange Membrane Chromatography

7.2.1.1 High Requirement for Mabs Purification has Resulted in the Increased Adoption of Anion Exchange Membrane Chromatography

7.2.2 Cation Exchange Membrane Chromatography

7.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for CEX in Virus Purification to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Affinity Membrane Chromatography

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Proteins is Expected to Support Market Growth

7.4 Hydrophobic Interaction Membrane Chromatography

7.4.1 HIMC is Used for the Separation of Biomolecules

8 Membrane Adsorbers Market, by Operation Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flow-Through Membrane Chromatography

8.2.1 Flow-Through Membrane Chromatography is Widely Used in the Monoclonal Antibody Polishing Process

8.3 Bind-Elute Membrane Chromatography

8.3.1 Bind-Elute Membrane Chromatography Segment to Register High Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

9 Membrane Chromatography Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.2.1 Increased Pharmaceutical R&D Spending is Driving the Demand for Membrane Chromatography

9.3 Contract Research Organizations (Cros)

9.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing of R&D Services by Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies to Support Market Growth

9.4 Academic & Research Institutes

9.4.1 Growing Collaborations Between Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers and Research Institutes to Drive Market Growth

10 Membrane Chromatography Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 the US Dominates the North American Membrane Chromatography Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Initiatives and Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques to Support Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Presence of an Established Pharmaceuticals Industry in Germany is Driving Market Growth

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 New Drug Developments to Propel the Demand for Membrane Chromatography in the Uk

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing Private and Public Funding for Biotech Research to Drive Market Growth in France

10.3.4 RoE

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Significant Investments by Biopharmaceutical Companies in Emerging Apac Countries to Drive Market Growth

10.5 Rest of the World

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Evaluation Framework

11.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

11.3 Key Market Developments

11.3.1 Key Product Launches

11.3.2 Key Acquisitions

11.3.3 Key Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.3.4 Key Expansions

12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 Global Membrane Chromatography Market: Company Evaluation Matrix

12.2.1 Stars

12.2.2 Emerging Leaders

12.2.3 Pervasive

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Company Profiles

12.3.1 Sartorius Ag

12.3.1.1 Business Overview

12.3.1.2 Products Offered

12.3.1.3 Recent Developments

12.3.1.4 Publisher View

12.3.2 Danaher Corporation

12.3.2.1 Business Overview

12.3.2.2 Products Offered

12.3.2.3 Recent Developments

12.3.2.4 Publisher View

12.3.3 Merck Millipore

12.3.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.3.2 Products Offered

12.3.3.3 Recent Developments

12.3.3.4 Publisher View

12.3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.3.4.1 Business Overview

12.3.4.2 Products Offered

12.3.4.3 Recent Developments

12.3.5 3M Company

12.3.5.1 Business Overview

12.3.5.2 Products Offered

12.3.5.3 Recent Developments

12.3.6 Asahi Kasei Corporation

12.3.6.1 Business Overview

12.3.6.2 Products Offered

12.3.6.3 Recent Developments

12.3.7 Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, Llc

12.3.7.1 Business Overview

12.3.7.2 Products Offered

12.3.7.3 Recent Developments

12.3.8 Restek Corporation

12.3.8.1 Business Overview

12.3.8.2 Products Offered

12.3.9 Purilogics

12.3.9.1 Business Overview

12.3.9.2 Products Offered

12.3.9.3 Recent Developments

12.3.10 Gvs Group

12.3.10.1 Business Overview

12.3.10.2 Products Offered

12.3.11 Start-Ups/SME Company Profiles

12.3.11.1 Membrane Solutions Llc

12.3.11.2 Regis Technologies, Inc.

12.3.11.3 Gl Sciences, Inc.

