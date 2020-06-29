CANTON, Mass., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that second quarter of fiscal year 2020 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Monday, August 10.



Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 10 to discuss the results of the quarter and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 866-795-3142 (409-937-8908 for international callers) and provide access code 4153175. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.organogenesis.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 for international callers); access code 4153175. The webcast will be archived at investors.organogenesis.com.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.



