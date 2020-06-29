EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA) today announced the Company has been added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes following the annual reconstitution, which took effect after the U.S. market closed on June 26, 2020.



“We expect XOMA’s addition to these Russell indexes will enhance the Company’s visibility in the investment community and broaden our shareholder base,” stated Jim Neal, Chief Executive Officer of XOMA.

The Russell 3000® Index is a market capitalization-weighted equity index that tracks the performance of the largest 3,000 U.S. stocks. The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index. Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index results in automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for investment strategies.

About XOMA Corporation

XOMA has built a significant portfolio of products that are licensed to and being developed by other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The Company’s portfolio of partner-funded programs spans multiple stages of the drug development process and across various therapeutic areas. Many of these licenses are the result of XOMA’s pioneering efforts in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics. The Company’s royalty-aggregator business model includes acquiring additional licenses to programs with third-party funding. For more information, visit www.xoma.com .

