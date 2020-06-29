|Series
|RIKV 20 0915
|Settlement Date
|07/01/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|28,650
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.758
|/
|1.149
|Total Number of Bids Received
|27
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|52,050
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.758
|/
|1.149
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.783
|/
|1.030
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.758
|/
|1.149
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.767
|/
|1.106
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.783
|/
|1.030
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.737
|/
|1.249
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.757
|/
|1.154
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.82
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND
Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: