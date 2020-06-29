Series RIKV 20 0915
Settlement Date 07/01/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 28,650
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.758/1.149
Total Number of Bids Received 27
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 52,050
Total Number of Successful Bids 16
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 16
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.758/1.149
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.783/1.030
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.758/1.149
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.767/1.106
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.783/1.030
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.737/1.249
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.757/1.154
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.82