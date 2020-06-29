EDISON, N.J., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, an industry-focused technology management and advisory services consulting firm, and one of the largest implementation partners of Infor, today announced it has been selected to provide implementation services to Fort Garry Industries, a leading provider of trailers, heavy truck aftermarket parts, and services for owner operators, municipal and commercial fleets in Western Canada, as part of its digital transformation initiative.

Adoption of new services, cloud-based technologies, the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning, is paving the way for unlimited scalability and innovative use of IT resources. Fort Garry Industries, known for its aftermarket parts and service, is embarking on a transformation program to modernize processes and leverage data and analytics for competitive advantage. Replacing its legacy system with Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise built on the leading cloud ERP solution, Infor M3, will create consistency across its operations and allow the companies 500+ employees to collaborate more effectively, execute processes more efficiently, and access information for more informed decision-making.

Fort Garry Industries selected Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise based on its industry-specific functionality, the ability of the solution to meet the business needs without requiring customization, improved user experience and ability to scale for the future. Partnering with Avaap will allow Fort Garry Industries to leverage proven methodology for an efficient implementation and faster time to value.

“Our legacy solution served us well but was expensive to support and lacked some of the functionality we needed to drive transformation,” said Matt Albus, director of information technology. “Avaap had an implementation plan and proven experience in our industry, including references who spoke to the ability to implement the solution. Additionally, our IT staff currently spends the majority of its time maintaining the system. Getting live on CloudSuite will allow the team instead to focus on building value, providing us with more time to build differentiation and greater competitive advantage so we can better serve our customers and suppliers. We are also taking advantage of the opportunity to look at our processes, see what works well, and make improvements where necessary. "

Added Avaap Manufacturing and Distribution General Manager Robin Irvine, “Fort Garry Industries is never complacent in its approach, and that has resulted in a well-earned reputation that began more than 100 years ago. Investing in long-term, resilient, cloud-based infrastructure such as Infor- CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise will enable Fort Garry Industries to continue to thrive in the competitive future of the business landscape. We are excited for the partnership and contributing to the success of their transformation journey.”

Fort Garry Industries anticipates being live on Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise in early 2021.

