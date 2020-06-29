MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare® (TRHC) (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, has launched the “Clinical Documentation Excellence” (CDE) Online Education series for Medicare risk adjustment. The program is designed for physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and other clinicians who offer services in value-based care settings, including Programs of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), Medicare Advantage, managed Medicaid, and Accountable Care Organizations.



“Optimizing risk adjustment is complex, and most healthcare professionals have not been trained in Medicare risk adjustment or worked in a value-based environment,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Our physician-consultants have offered in-person training to this audience for a number of years. Now, that same expert education is available online, anytime, to accommodate busy schedules.”

The CDE Online Education course focuses on the clinician’s role in risk adjustment and the development of skills using ICD-10 diagnosis codes. The curriculum was developed by physicians with decades of firsthand experience in value-based care. It offers more than ten hours of focused content on timely, relevant topics such as risk adjustment methodology, the provider’s role in risk adjustment, and documenting specific conditions, such as heart failure and dementia.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new course and optional CDE-C certification,” said TRHC Chief Medical Officer Richard Schamp, MD. “We’ve developed this content so that it is engaging and relevant to clinicians. Having a thorough understanding of risk adjustment results in more precise documentation, which in turn leads to more accurate revenue.”

Developed by physicians from TRHC’s Clinical Documentation and Risk Adjustment service line, Capstone Performance Systems, course modules are available as subscription packages or as individual purchases. For information about the CDE Online Education program, email info@cpstn.com.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.