Global telemedicine market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The global telemedicine market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases especially chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, renal diseases, among others.



This has drastically increased the global patient pool suffering from these diseases.Hence, increasing the healthcare costs, which has led to a shift towards virtual consultation, thereby driving the growth of market.



Furthermore, increasing expenditure by the key vendors operating in the industry is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market over the next few years.



The global telemedicine market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, type, application, end user, company and region.Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and service.



The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.Hardware usually includes desktops, webcams, microphones, laptops, among others, which lay the foundation of telemedicine service.



The hardware used in telemedicine abide to certain conditions that are required for its competent functioning.Based on type, the market can be grouped into telehospitals, telehomes and mHealth.



The telehospitals segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years attributable to the increasing adoption and application of telemedicine in hospitals & clinics for treatment of chronic diseases. This also enables cost saving to a greater extent. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into telepathology, telecardiology, teleradiology, teledermatology, telepsychiatry and others. The telepathology segment is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the timely and quick pathological assessment it offers.



Regionally, the telemedicine market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the telemedicine market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and rising medical tourism in the region



Major players operating in the global telemedicine market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, Cardiocom, LLC, LifeWatch AG, InTouch Technologies, Inc, Honeywell HomMed, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CISCO Systems Inc., McKesson Corporation, Telemedicine, Inc., AMD Global, Teladoc Health, Inc., MeMD, Encounter Telemedicine, MDLIVE, Inc., Doctor on Demand, Inc., SnapMD, Inc., AmericanWell, BioTelemetry, Medtronic Plc, Philips and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global telemedicine market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Report Scope:



In this report, global telemedicine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Hardware

o Software

o Service

- Tele-Consulting

- Tele-Monitoring

- Tele-Education

- Tele-Training

- Others

• Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Market, By Type:

o Telehospitals

o Telehomes

o mHealth

• Market, By Application:

o Telepathology

o Telecardiology

o Teleradiology

o Teledermatology

o Telepsychiatry

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Homecare

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global telemedicine market.



