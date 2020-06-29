Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The global motor vehicle and parts dealers market is expected to decline from $4461.5 billion in 2019 to $4420.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $5196.7 billion in 2023.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the motor vehicle and parts dealers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider motor vehicle and parts dealers market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
  • The motor vehicle and parts dealers market section of the report gives context. It compares the motor vehicle and parts dealers market with other segments of the retail market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, motor vehicle and parts dealers indicators comparison.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market.

Virtual reality empowers the customer experience by letting them connect to the product with interactive and personalized options. Virtual reality allows the customers to immerse themselves in the experience of owning a product. Automotive company Lexus is using virtual reality technology which allows its customers to virtually test drive their new models. North Face, an apparel company, is using VR technology which transports its customers to Yosemite National Park as they are shopping at the stores. Volvo is also VR technology which lets the customers get the feel of being in the car and take an imaginary journey. Lexus made its customers take a virtual test drive of their new models in significantly realistic manner than a regular driving simulator. TopShop stores include virtual fitting rooms which allows its customers to select specific garments and see how they would look wearing those garments on a large screen.

The motor vehicle and parts dealers' market consists of sales of motor vehicles and parts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that sell l automobiles, other motor vehicles, automotive parts, accessories, and tires to ultimate users. The companies in the industry typically operate from showrooms where vehicles and related parts are displayed.

