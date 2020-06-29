Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global motor vehicle and parts dealers market is expected to decline from $4461.5 billion in 2019 to $4420.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $5196.7 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the motor vehicle and parts dealers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider motor vehicle and parts dealers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The motor vehicle and parts dealers market section of the report gives context. It compares the motor vehicle and parts dealers market with other segments of the retail market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, motor vehicle and parts dealers indicators comparison.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market.



Virtual reality empowers the customer experience by letting them connect to the product with interactive and personalized options. Virtual reality allows the customers to immerse themselves in the experience of owning a product. Automotive company Lexus is using virtual reality technology which allows its customers to virtually test drive their new models. North Face, an apparel company, is using VR technology which transports its customers to Yosemite National Park as they are shopping at the stores. Volvo is also VR technology which lets the customers get the feel of being in the car and take an imaginary journey. Lexus made its customers take a virtual test drive of their new models in significantly realistic manner than a regular driving simulator. TopShop stores include virtual fitting rooms which allows its customers to select specific garments and see how they would look wearing those garments on a large screen.



The motor vehicle and parts dealers' market consists of sales of motor vehicles and parts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that sell l automobiles, other motor vehicles, automotive parts, accessories, and tires to ultimate users. The companies in the industry typically operate from showrooms where vehicles and related parts are displayed.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Trends And Strategies



8. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market, Segmentation By Type of Store, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Metrics

11.1. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market



13. Western Europe Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market



14. Eastern Europe Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market



15. North America Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market



16. South America Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market



17. Middle East Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market



18. Africa Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market



19. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. AutoNation

19.3.1.1. Company Overview

19.3.1.2. Products And Services

19.3.1.3. Strategy

19.3.1.4. Financial Performance

19.3.2. CarMax

19.3.2.1. Company Overview

19.3.2.2. Products And Services

19.3.2.3. Strategy

19.3.2.4. Financial Performance

19.3.3. Group 1

19.3.3.1. Company Overview

19.3.3.2. Products And Services

19.3.3.3. Strategy

19.3.3.4. Financial Performance

19.3.4. Penske Automotive Group

19.3.4.1. Company Overview

19.3.4.2. Products And Services

19.3.4.3. Strategy

19.3.4.4. Financial Performance

19.3.5. Sonic Automotive

19.3.5.1. Company Overview

19.3.5.2. Products And Services

19.3.5.3. Strategy

19.3.5.4. Financial Performance



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market



21. Market Background: Retail Market

21.1. Retail Market Characteristics

21.2. Retail Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Retail Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Retail Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Retail Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



AutoNation

CarMax

Group 1

Penske Automotive Group

Sonic Automotive



