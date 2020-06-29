Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global motor vehicle and parts dealers market is expected to decline from $4461.5 billion in 2019 to $4420.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $5196.7 billion in 2023.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the motor vehicle and parts dealers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider motor vehicle and parts dealers market, and compares it with other markets.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market.
Virtual reality empowers the customer experience by letting them connect to the product with interactive and personalized options. Virtual reality allows the customers to immerse themselves in the experience of owning a product. Automotive company Lexus is using virtual reality technology which allows its customers to virtually test drive their new models. North Face, an apparel company, is using VR technology which transports its customers to Yosemite National Park as they are shopping at the stores. Volvo is also VR technology which lets the customers get the feel of being in the car and take an imaginary journey. Lexus made its customers take a virtual test drive of their new models in significantly realistic manner than a regular driving simulator. TopShop stores include virtual fitting rooms which allows its customers to select specific garments and see how they would look wearing those garments on a large screen.
The motor vehicle and parts dealers' market consists of sales of motor vehicles and parts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that sell l automobiles, other motor vehicles, automotive parts, accessories, and tires to ultimate users. The companies in the industry typically operate from showrooms where vehicles and related parts are displayed.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Trends And Strategies
8. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.3. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market, Segmentation By Type of Store, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Metrics
11.1. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market
13. Western Europe Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market
14. Eastern Europe Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market
15. North America Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market
16. South America Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market
17. Middle East Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market
18. Africa Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market
19. Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. AutoNation
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. CarMax
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. Group 1
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
19.3.4. Penske Automotive Group
19.3.4.1. Company Overview
19.3.4.2. Products And Services
19.3.4.3. Strategy
19.3.4.4. Financial Performance
19.3.5. Sonic Automotive
19.3.5.1. Company Overview
19.3.5.2. Products And Services
19.3.5.3. Strategy
19.3.5.4. Financial Performance
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market
21. Market Background: Retail Market
21.1. Retail Market Characteristics
21.2. Retail Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Retail Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Retail Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Retail Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wnn50
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: