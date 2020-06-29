Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Cars Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electric cars market.



This report focuses on electric cars market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the electric cars market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global electric cars market is expected to decline from $533.4 billion in 2019 to 515.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.31%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $1150.7 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 30.67%. The growth is mainly because of their low cost, low maintenance, less carbon emission, convenient charging, less noise from the engine, higher fuel costs, and most importantly being environmentally friendly.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the electric cars? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Electric Cars global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider electric cars market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The electric cars market section of the report gives context. It compares the electric cars market with other segments of the electric cars market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, electric cars indicators comparison.

The electric car market consists of electric car sales and services related to it. An electric car is an electric vehicle that runs by a chargeable battery such as Nickel-Metal Hydride (NI-MH) Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, Fuel Cell Battery. Electric cars are available in Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) which are used for personal home use or commercial use.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electric cars market in 2019. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The electric cars market covered in this report is segmented by type into battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). It is also segmented by battery type into lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP), lithium-nickel-manganese cobalt oxide (Li-MnC), lithium-titanate oxide (LTO) battery, lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide (NCA) battery, nickel-metal hydride (Ni-Mh) battery, lead acid battery.



Lack of standardization of charging infrastructure is slowing down the electric cars market. The charging infrastructure is a charging point for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) available in every region. According to McKinsey 2018 report, there will be an estimated 120 million electric vehicle units on road by 2030. The demand for electric vehicles is rising due to environmental concerns and health Hazards. The sudden shift to electric vehicles in many regions lead to a lack of charging infrastructure. Tesla, BYD, BAIC Motor, and other international OEMs are expected to launch 66 electric vehicle models in 2020. However, many regions don't have proper charging infrastructure for electric vehicles due to higher up-front capital, higher operating costs, and currently low utilization of electric vehicles. This factor is likely to challenge the growth of this market.



The growing demand for electric vehicles is driving the electric cars market. Electric cars are one of the fastest-growing segments in the electric vehicles market. According to the InsideEVs report (Electric vehicle world sales database), in 2019 nearly 2.2 million electric vehicles were sold globally. And, according to Forbes, Electric vehicles (EVs) will surge to 57% which is more than half of global passenger car sales by 2040. The major companies in the automobile industry such as Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, and others are expected to release around 200 models of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles don't use fuel or gas and they are more economical than other vehicles. The demand for an electric vehicle is growing because of their low maintenance, less carbon emission, convenient charging, less noise from the engine, higher fuel costs.



