Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Cars Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electric cars market.
This report focuses on electric cars market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the electric cars market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.
The global electric cars market is expected to decline from $533.4 billion in 2019 to 515.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.31%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $1150.7 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 30.67%. The growth is mainly because of their low cost, low maintenance, less carbon emission, convenient charging, less noise from the engine, higher fuel costs, and most importantly being environmentally friendly.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the electric cars? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Electric Cars global market report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider electric cars market, and compares it with other markets.
The electric car market consists of electric car sales and services related to it. An electric car is an electric vehicle that runs by a chargeable battery such as Nickel-Metal Hydride (NI-MH) Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, Fuel Cell Battery. Electric cars are available in Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) which are used for personal home use or commercial use.
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electric cars market in 2019. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.
The electric cars market covered in this report is segmented by type into battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). It is also segmented by battery type into lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP), lithium-nickel-manganese cobalt oxide (Li-MnC), lithium-titanate oxide (LTO) battery, lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide (NCA) battery, nickel-metal hydride (Ni-Mh) battery, lead acid battery.
Lack of standardization of charging infrastructure is slowing down the electric cars market. The charging infrastructure is a charging point for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) available in every region. According to McKinsey 2018 report, there will be an estimated 120 million electric vehicle units on road by 2030. The demand for electric vehicles is rising due to environmental concerns and health Hazards. The sudden shift to electric vehicles in many regions lead to a lack of charging infrastructure. Tesla, BYD, BAIC Motor, and other international OEMs are expected to launch 66 electric vehicle models in 2020. However, many regions don't have proper charging infrastructure for electric vehicles due to higher up-front capital, higher operating costs, and currently low utilization of electric vehicles. This factor is likely to challenge the growth of this market.
The growing demand for electric vehicles is driving the electric cars market. Electric cars are one of the fastest-growing segments in the electric vehicles market. According to the InsideEVs report (Electric vehicle world sales database), in 2019 nearly 2.2 million electric vehicles were sold globally. And, according to Forbes, Electric vehicles (EVs) will surge to 57% which is more than half of global passenger car sales by 2040. The major companies in the automobile industry such as Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, and others are expected to release around 200 models of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles don't use fuel or gas and they are more economical than other vehicles. The demand for an electric vehicle is growing because of their low maintenance, less carbon emission, convenient charging, less noise from the engine, higher fuel costs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Electric Cars Market Characteristics
3. Electric Cars Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Electric Cars Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Electric Cars Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Electric Cars Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Electric Cars Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Electric Cars Market, Segmentation By Battery Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Electric Cars Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Electric Cars Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Electric Cars Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Electric Cars Market
7. China Electric Cars Market
8. India Electric Cars Market
9. Japan Electric Cars Market
10. Australia Electric Cars Market
11. Indonesia Electric Cars Market
12. South Korea Electric Cars Market
13. Western Europe Electric Cars Market
14. UK Electric Cars Market
15. Germany Electric Cars Market
16. France Electric Cars Market
17. Eastern Europe Electric Cars Market
18. Russia Electric Cars Market
19. North America Electric Cars Market
20. USA Electric Cars Market
21. South America Electric Cars Market
22. Brazil Electric Cars Market
23. Middle East Electric Cars Market
24. Africa Electric Cars Market
25. Electric Cars Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. Electric Cars Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Electric Cars Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. Toyota
25.2.1.1. Overview
25.2.1.2. Products and Services
25.2.1.3. Strategy
25.2.1.4. Financial Performance
25.2.2. BMW
25.2.2.1. Overview
25.2.2.2. Products and Services
25.2.2.3. Strategy
25.2.2.4. Financial Performance
25.2.3. BYD
25.2.3.1. Overview
25.2.3.2. Products and Services
25.2.3.3. Strategy
25.2.3.4. Financial Performance
25.2.4. Tesla
25.2.4.1. Overview
25.2.4.2. Products and Services
25.2.4.3. Strategy
25.2.4.4. Financial Performance
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electric Cars Market
27. Electric Cars Market Trends And Strategies
28. Electric Cars Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
29.1. Abbreviations
29.2. Currencies
29.3. Research Inquiries
29.4. About the Publisher
29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1y8h2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
