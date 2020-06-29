TAMPA, Fla., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, has unveiled a new logo designed to reflect the company’s growth, strengths and rich heritage.



“Over the past nineteen years, we have seen the Identity and Access Management (IAM) space evolve into four key business areas: authorization, assurance administration, and analytics,” said Larry Aucoin, Managing Partner and CTO at Optimal IdM. He added, “This logo refresh symbolizes the commitment we have to remain nimble and innovative in these areas and use those strengths to support our clients’ needs today and in the future.”

Elements of the logo were designed to represent the past, present and future of Optimal IdM. The pyramid and keyhole icon symbolize data directories, security and the technologies it takes to support those areas. The updated font provides a clean, forward-looking feel and the splash of red is a nod to the previous logo.

“We want this logo refresh to reinforce the value we place our customers and also change misconceptions about the Optimal IdM IAM offering,” said Mike Brengs, Managing Partner and CRO with Optimal IdM. “Improving our proprietary technologies and growing value-added partnerships is at the core of our customer service commitment.”

Optimal IdM recently announced the new The OptimalCloud Partner Platform. Designed specifically for partners and system integrators, the platform includes all of features and benefits associated with The OptimalCloud™ including multi-tenant support and the ability to white label user interfaces. Partners will be able to create new tenants for their customers and provide their own managed services offering. The OptimalCloud provides universal SSO, federation brokering, multifactor authentication services, authorization enforcement, audit and reporting services.

Optimal IdM benefits and features include:

One-stop-shop for universal directory services and a full suite of IAM solutions.

Customizable, multi-tenant environments and single-tenant environments available for added level of security

Extensive library of over 8,000 federation apps to make application onboarding easier for developers, saving time and resources.

Keystroke dynamics offered as a behavioral biometric MFA option, creating a frictionless user experience.

Delegated administration, freeing administrator time and increasing productivity.

Zero-config concierge service available to support regular and unexpected maintenance.

John Maring, Managing Partner and COO concluded, “We’re excited about what the future holds for Optimal IdM and can’t wait to share what’s next with our clients and partners.”

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with clients to provide comprehensive enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Optimal IdM also offers its solutions as a managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception.

Optimal IdM has been named to the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, PCMag’s 2020 Best IAM Solutions list and received the 2019 CODiE Award for Best Identity & Access Security Solution. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.

Optimal IdM Contact: Matt Pitchford Director of Marketing