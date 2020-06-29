ST. LOUIS, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of Rob Wagman, former President and CEO of LKQ Corp. (NYSE: LKQ), as a senior advisor. He will primarily work with Stifel’s growing investment banking team, which includes a diverse group of senior investment bankers covering all facets of the global automotive, mobility, capital goods, auto aftermarket, and auto technology sectors. Mr. Wagman currently serves as a board member to a number of leading automotive aftermarket and industrial companies and brings to Stifel more than three decades of experience as a senior executive.



Prior to his retirement in 2017, Mr. Wagman grew LKQ into a global market leader with a $12 billion market capitalization. During his tenure at LKQ, Mr. Wagman helped complete over 260 transactions in all parts of the world, establishing the firm as the leading distributor of aftermarket and recycled parts to the North American collision sector. Additionally, he led LKQ’s expansion into the European repair and maintenance segment through several strategic acquisitions, while also establishing a leading presence in the North American enthusiast products segment. Earlier in his career, Mr. Wagman held senior roles at Copart (NasdaqGS: CPRT), the leading salvage vehicle auction company in North America.

“Rob is a tremendous addition to our investment banking practice,” said Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel. “Rob brings a wealth of talent and experience that align with our goal to marry industry depth with our advisory and capital markets capabilities. We expect Rob to play a critical role in supporting our investment banking practice and are excited to have him on our team.”

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries.

