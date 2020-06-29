SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that it joined the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution following the June 26, 2020 market close.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 8, 2020, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index remains in place for one year and provides automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

"Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index brings added investment exposure to Genasys and our critical communications solutions,” said Richard S. Danforth, CEO of Genasys. “We believe this will further enhance our visibility among a larger universe of investors."

FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. The Russell 3000 Index is a market cap-weighted index of the 3,000 largest US stocks.

For more information about FTSE Russell, the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit ftserussell.com .





About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

