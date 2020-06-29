HOUSTON, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) (“Sharps” or the “Company”), a leading full-service national provider of comprehensive waste management solutions including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous, today announced that it has been added to the U.S. broad-market Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indices, effective at the market close on June 26, 2020 as part of FTSE Russell’s annual index reconstitution.



The Russell 3000® index measures the performance of the 3,000 largest companies in the U.S. equity market. Membership, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index, which measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market.

David P. Tusa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sharps, stated, “We’re very pleased to have been added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indices. Over the past several years, we have focused on strengthening and expanding our capabilities as well as our market position as a leading national provider of comprehensive medical and pharmaceutical waste management solutions to the small and medium quantity generator market. We view our addition to these indices as a reflection of our ability to deliver continued growth and leadership within our industry. Additionally, our inclusion provides an opportunity to increase our Company’s visibility among key institutional and other investors.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $16 trillion in assets are benchmarked to the Russell Indexes.

About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance is a leading full-service national provider of comprehensive waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. Its key markets include healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical manufacturers, home healthcare providers, assisted living / long-term care, surgery centers, retail pharmacies and clinics, and the professional market which is comprised of physicians, dentists and veterinary practices. The Company's flagship product, the Sharps Recovery System, is a comprehensive solution for the containment, transportation, treatment and tracking of medical waste and other used healthcare materials. The Company also offers its route-based pick-up service in a thirty-two (32) state region of the South, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast portions of the United States. Sharps also provides two simple solutions for safe and easy disposal of unused medications: MedSafe collection receptacles and TakeAway Medication Recovery System Envelopes.

More information on the Company and its products can be found on its website at: www.sharpsinc.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The information made available in this news release contains certain forward-looking statements which reflect Sharps Compliance Corp.'s current view of future events and financial performance. Wherever used, the words "estimate," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "may" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and the company's future results of operations could differ materially from historical results or current expectations. Some of these risks include, without limitation, the company's ability to educate its customers, development of public awareness programs to educate the identified consumer, customer preferences, the Company's ability to scale the business and manage its growth, the degree of success the Company has at gaining more large customer contracts, managing regulatory compliance and/or other factors that may be described in the company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and/or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Future economic and industry trends that could potentially impact revenue and profitability are difficult to predict. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results, express or implied therein, will not be realized.

