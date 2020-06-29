Sponsorship continues Digital Ally’s involvement in both Indy Car and Nascar racing as key opportunities to drive awareness for the company’s body cam and disinfectant/cleanser safety product lines

Lenexa, KS, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced they will feature their newly-launched product line, Shield™ Cleansers, as a co-primary sponsor of the No. 45 entry for Spencer Pigot for the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We’re thrilled to not only continue, but expand, our relationship with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “It’s important that we leverage this popular platform, with a national TV audience, to spread the word about our highly-effective, less-harsh, cleanser line. This sponsorship fits in well with our overall marketing strategy.

In 2019, Digital Ally and RLL came together to give fans an unprecedented live look inside the team’s garage during preparations for the Indianapolis 500 via cameras mounted there. The cameras will be in place again to follow preparations for drivers Graham Rahal, 2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Pigot for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on August 23.

“Current events are bringing widespread attention to the importance of body cameras, leading us to launch a much-needed subscription program for first responders,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “Current events are also bringing about a demand for virus-fighting weapons such as disinfectants and temperature-measurement instruments. Digital Ally is in a great position to answer the call in providing effective and safe products where and when they’re needed the most.”

The company recently launched two product lines in direct response to the increased safety precautions organizations and individuals are taking due to the Covid-19 pandemic. ThermoVuä was launched as a non-contact temperature-measuring instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters. ThermoVuä has optional features such as facial recognition to improve facility security by restricting access based on temperature and/or facial recognition reasons. ThermoVuä provides an instant pass/fail audible tone with its temperature display and controls access to facilities based on such results. It can be widely applied in schools, office buildings, subway stations, airports and other public venues.

Digital Ally is launching its ShieldäDisinfectant/Sanitizer and several related products to fulfill demand by current customers and others for a disinfectant and sanitizer that is less harsh than many of the traditional products now widely distributed. The Shieldä Cleanser product line contains a powerful and effective cleanser with no harsh chemicals or fumes.

