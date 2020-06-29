MONTREAL, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to announce that it has entered into two separate agreements (the “Agreements”) with Gitennes Exploration Inc. (“Gitennes”) (TSX-V: GIT) to option out the Rivière-à-l’Aigle (“RAL”) and the New Mosher properties in Quebec.

Subject to acceptance for filing of the Agreements by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), Gitennes may earn up to an 85% interest in the RAL and New Mosher properties. To earn the interests in the RAL and New Mosher properties, Gitennes will make share and cash payments to Kintavar and incur certain exploration expenditures as presented in the table below. In connection with this transaction, Gitennes will complete a share consolidation on a 10 pre-consolidation common shares for one post-consolidation share. The number of shares presented in the table are post-consolidation. Kintavar will remain the operator until the 2nd portion of the option agreement is completed on or before Sept 30, 2022.

Date for Completion RAL Property New Mosher Property Common Shares to be Issued * Min. Exploration Expenditures Common Shares to be Issued * Min. Exploration Expenditures TSX-V acceptance 150,000 Nil 150,000 Nil On or before Sept 30, 2021 250,000 $150,000 150,000 $150,000 On or before Sept 30, 2022 300,000 $250,000 150,000 $250,000 On or before Sept 30, 2023 300,000 $400,000 150,000 $300,000 On or before Sept 30, 2024 500,000 $700,000 400,000 $300,000 TOTAL 1,500,000 $1,500,000 1,000,000 $1,000,000

* Common shares of Gitennes are post consolidation shares and any shares issued in connection with the exercise of the Option will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.

The RAL and New Mosher properties are under separate option agreements and the above share issuances and exploration expenditures are mutually exclusive. Upon making the above share issuances and exploration expenditures separately on each property, Gitennes will earn a 70% interest in each property. Gitennes can increase its interest to 85% on either property by either producing an inferred resource or conducting a PEA by September 30, 2025. Upon completion of an inferred resource Gitennes will pay Kintavar $250,000 in cash or shares at Gitennes’ option and pay an additional $750,000 in cash only on delivering a PEA. Gitennes will grant to Kintavar a 1.5% NSR on each property and Kintavar will grant Gitennes the right to purchase at any time 1% for C$1.0 million.

“Kintavar continues to leverage its exploration experience in Quebec and to gradually divest its non-core assets while gaining exposure to gold exploration through those transactions. We are very excited to work with Gitennes who recognized Quebec as a mining-friendly jurisdiction and the gold exploration potential in this province.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties with a focus on high grade gold. The Company currently has the high-grade gold Snowbird exploration property in British Columbia and a 1% Net Smelter Return royalty on the 18 million-ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru.

About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi Property

Kintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Mitchi property (approx. 30,000 hectares, 100% owned) located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Many gold, copper, silver and/or manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date, with many characteristics suggesting of a sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) in the Eastern portion of the property and Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type mineralization in the Western portion. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin. Kintavar also has exposure in the gold greenstones of Quebec by advancing the Anik Gold Project in a partnership with IAMGOLD.

