TORONTO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the press release of Optiva Inc. (“Optiva”) dated June 26, 2020 and the receipt of a related redemption notice from Optiva relating to the redemption of all of the Series A Preferred Shares (“Preferred Shares”) of Optiva held by ESW Investment Corp., an affiliate and joint actor of ESW Capital, LLC (“ESW”), and the material changes related thereto, ESW announces an update to its previously disclosed investment intentions to confirm that it continues to consider the acquisition of additional securities of Optiva in the market, or through private or other transactions, and the sale of all or some portion of the securities of Optiva that it owns or controls, including the entering into of derivative or other transactions, with respect to its securities of Optiva, subject to market conditions, ESW’s current and future investment objectives and developments to the business of Optiva. ESW has not eliminated any of its options with respect to how it may transact in the securities of Optiva in the future.



Currently, ESW, and its joint actors, including ESW Investment Corp. and ESW Holdings, Inc., own or control 800,000 Series A Preferred Shares of Optiva, representing 100% of the issued and outstanding Series A Preferred Shares, 1,476,851 Subordinate Voting Shares of Optiva and 975,712 Subordinate Voting Share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) of Optiva, representing approximately 27.78% of the issued and outstanding Subordinated Voting Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 38.98% of the issued and outstanding Subordinated Voting Shares, assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants.