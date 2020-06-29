HOUSTON, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has launched a sales campaign for its new MB-10 Tablets, an EPA-registered disinfectant approved for use against COVID-19, which is caused by SARS-CoV-2. A product overview video can be viewed by clicking here.



MB-10 Tablets (EPA Reg No.70060-19-46269) are registered as a broad spectrum hospital disinfectant that is effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses. C-Bond is focusing its sales of MB-10 Tablets on the transportation sector, including vehicle fleets, taxis, rental car companies and more – where the company maintains exclusive nationwide distribution rights.

Easy to apply using a commercially available sprayer, MB-10 effectively disinfects a vehicle's interior in minutes, including the HVAC system. MB-10 provides fast-acting virus and bacteria protection that is safe for all vehicle surfaces including LED/LCD screens and electronics without leaving a residue or odor. It is safe for skin contact and is fast drying.

“MB-10 Tablets are a safe, cost-effective, and efficient solution for complete disinfection of the interior of a vehicle,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems. “It carries many advantages over competing products ranging from its effectiveness and low toxicity, to its ease of shipping and storage due to the fact that no liquid needs to be shipped.”

MB-10 Tablets kill viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2, and therefore according to the EPA Guidelines on Emerging Pathogens, can be used against SARS-CoV-2 on hard, nonporous surfaces. C-Bond sells MB-10 Tablets under an exclusive, nationwide distribution agreement with Quip Laboratories, Inc. for the domestic transportation sector.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s ability to operate; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 15, 2020, November 14, 2019, and August 12, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

