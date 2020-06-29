Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prostate Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Prostate Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Epidemiology Perspective



The Prostate Cancer epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. The Prostate Cancer epidemiology data are studied through Prostate Cancer possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in the 7MM.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Prostate Cancerepidemiology [segmented as Total Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer, Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer, Age-specific Cases of Prostate Cancer, Total Diagnosed cases of Prostate Cancer patients by Clinical Stages, Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC and CRPC, Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC and CRPC, Total Treated Cases of mHSPC/CSPC] scenario of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Epidemiology Segmentation



The total prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM were observed to be 6,742,385 cases in 2017, and are expected to increase during the study period.

Estimates show the highest diagnosed population of Prostate Cancer is in the United States. in EU-5 countries, the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of prostate cancer was found in Germany with 360,916 cases in 2017, followed by France and Italy.

Our estimation suggested that the total treated patient pool of mCSPC/HSPC was 75,600 in 2017, will likely increase throughout the study period, besides nearly 73,452 cases of mCRPC treated in first-line.

According to the publisher, in 2017, total treated pool nmCRPC progressed from first-line to the second-line was found to be 160,287. On the other hand, the total treated patient pool of nmCSPC/HSPC was 668,577 cases in the 7MM (2017).

Scope of the Report

The Prostate Cancer report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

The Prostate Cancer Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Prostate Cancer in the seven major markets (7MM: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and Japan).

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Prostate Cancer in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Prostate Cancer.

The report provides the segmentation of the Prostate Cancer epidemiology by total prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Prostate Cancer epidemiology by total diagnosed prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Prostate Cancer epidemiology by total diagnosed cases of Prostate Cancer patients by clinical stages in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Prostate Cancer epidemiology by Age-specific Cases in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Prostate Cancer epidemiology by Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC and CRPC in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Prostate Cancer epidemiology by Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC and CRPC in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Prostate Cancer epidemiology by Treated Cases of mHSPC/CSPC in the 7MM.

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Prostate Cancer epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer

Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer

Age-specific Cases of Prostate Cancer

Total Diagnosed cases of Prostate Cancer patients by Clinical Stages

Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC and CRPC

Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC and CRPC

Total Treated Cases of mHSPC/CSPC

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Prostate Cancer?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Prostate Cancer epidemiology across the 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Prostate Cancer across the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

What are the various recent and upcoming events which are expected to improve the diagnosis of Prostate Cancer?

