US Commercial Launch of InVisionFirst®-Lung

Research Triangle Park, NC, USA and Cambridge, UK June 29, 2020 – Inivata, a leader in liquid biopsy, today announces that NeoGenomics, Inc (NASDAQ: NEO), its strategic commercialization partner in the United States for the InVisionFirst®-Lung liquid biopsy has commercially launched the test in the US.

InVisionFirst-Lung is a ctDNA next-generation sequencing (NGS) liquid biopsy assay testing 37 genes relevant to the care of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The test covers all National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guideline-recommended genomic drivers with FDA-approved targeted therapies for NSCLC. InVisionFirst-Lung results are delivered within seven calendar days and the test is covered by Medicare and various private insurance payers for patients with advanced NSCLC meeting certain clinical criteria.

NeoGenomics is a leading US-based cancer diagnostics and services company. As an established player in the field with significant commercial reach and scale, it is well placed to advance the commercialization of InVisionFirst-Lung. NeoGenomics has an extensive direct national sales team that serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States.

Clive Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Inivata, commented: “Today is a significant step in the commercialization of InVisionFirst-Lung. NeoGenomics has proven capabilities in this field and, since signing our agreement in May this year, I have been hugely impressed by their commitment to bring this important technology to clinicians and patients in the US. Our teams have been working closely together to prepare for this launch and I look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Dr. Lawrence M. Weiss, Chief Medical Officer of NeoGenomics, commented: “Liquid biopsy testing is an increasingly important tool for cancer patients. The launch of InVisionFirst-Lung as part of this suite of liquid biopsy assays exemplifies our commitment to providing the most innovative tests for our clients as soon as they become clinically relevant.”

About Inivata

Inivata is a leader in liquid biopsy. Its InVision® platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw to guide and personalize cancer treatment, monitor response and detect relapse. Inivata’s technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge. Its lead product, InVisionFirst®-Lung is commercially available internationally and through NeoGenomics in the US. It offers competitive sensitivity and turnaround, providing molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata has also launched the personalized RaDaR™ assay – allowing the highly sensitive detection of residual disease and recurrence. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and commercial partners in a range of early and late stage cancer development programs. The Company has a CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC and R&D laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com . Follow Inivata on Twitter @Inivata.

