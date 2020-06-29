New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cannabis Testing Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356568/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on cannabis testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of cannabis for medical purposes, growing adoption of information management solutions, and increasing global awareness about benefits of cannabis. In addition, increasing use of cannabis for medical purposes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cannabis testing market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The cannabis testing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Instruments

• Consumables

• Software



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of luxury cannabis products as one of the prime reasons driving the cannabis testing market growth during the next few years. Also, increased public and private sector funding in cannabis industry, and growing promotional activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our cannabis testing market covers the following areas:

• Cannabis testing market sizing

• Cannabis testing market forecast

• Cannabis testing market industry analysis





