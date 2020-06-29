TORONTO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), is the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content. The Company’s ARHT Engine software technology powers their HoloPresence platform, as well as their premium online streaming solution known as the Virtual Global Stage™ (VGS™). ARHT is pleased to announce that by utilizing their HoloPresence technology, they successfully captured a medical product specialist in London, UK and beamed him to Seoul, South Korea to present in front of a small but important group of media as a hologram. The event was held to educate journalists about the benefits of a new vaccine that was developed by the medical professional’s company. The event included a presentation and a live Q&A all performed remotely using HoloPresence.



ARHT is seeing a growing demand for similar types of live events with smaller audiences than in the past, often accompanied by an online stream using the Virtual Global Stage™.

By using ARHT’s HoloPresence technology, the healthcare industry has experienced Net Promoter Scores moving from a range of 50 - 55 to 90+ by being able to deliver research scientists, doctors and product specialists to presentations around the world as live holograms. With the ability to conduct live Q&A’s with no noticeable latency - as though these experts were in the same room as the audience, the presenters create a connection and presence with their audience. Since these professionals are in such high demand, ARHT’s HoloPresence platform makes the most important executives that much more efficient by eliminating the need to travel.

"While almost all major events and conferences are virtual today, which our Virtual Global Stage™ is helping enhance online, it is exciting that live in-person events are starting to come back in a controlled manner," stated ARHT CEO Larry O'Reilly, "Hybrid events are the way forward now, a smaller VIP audience live and a much larger audience participating or watching online through the Virtual Global Stage™. The last half of the year looks to continue the momentum we had going into 2020."

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com .

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Press Contact

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company’s sales funnel; the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company’s technology; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.