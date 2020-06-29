TORONTO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dye & Durham Corporation (“Dye & Durham”), a Toronto-based leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, announced today that it has acquired 100 percent of Stanley Davis Group Limited (“Stanley Davis” or the “Company”).



Stanley Davis is a leading provider of cloud-based e-service software for company formations, corporate search and registrations capabilities, and regulatory, KYC and AML requirement. The Company also provides technology enabled real estate due diligence searches and other complementary products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. As a result of the acquisition, Dye & Durham will be able to extend the level of business transactions and regulatory compliance support it offers to its global network of legal professionals.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dye & Durham’s CEO Matt Proud, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Stanley Davis into our portfolio. This acquisition is very strategic and complementary to Dye & Durham and it allows us to expand our reach deeper into the UK market.” Additionally, “from a technology perspective, we were very attracted to Stanley Davis because of its best in class cloud-based software applications for company formations, corporate searches and registrations,” said Dye & Durham’s CIO Conor Maguire.

Stanley Davis’s chief executive, Andrew Davis, added: “We are excited to start a new chapter as part of the Dye & Durham family. Our capabilities in the fields of company formations and searches have grown significantly over the last 40 years, particularly in more recent years as we have leveraged technology to market to our customers and software applications have an increasing value proposition. We are eager to see these services brought to Dye & Durham’s global network via its unrivalled technology solutions.”

Mike Lauzon from Canaccord Genuity was the financial advisor and Duncan Firman from Gordons LLP was the legal advisor to Dye & Durham on the acquisition. Daniel Bellau from Hamlins LLP was the legal advisor to Stanley Davis on the acquisition.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, and financial institutions. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflow, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. With a commitment to innovation, Dye & Durham has operations in Canada and the United Kingdom and serves a large customer base of over 25,000 legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations. Additional information about Dye & Durham can be found at www.dyedurham.com .

