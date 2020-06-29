PORTAGE, Mich., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – is proud of the work of NETA Accredited Companies, who are supporting the front line response to COVID-19.



Throughout COVID, NETA Accredited Companies and their technicians have been considered essential personnel. The Energy Sector is deemed one of the 16 Critical Infrastructure Sectors identified by the United States Government. Presidential Policy Directive 21 identifies the Energy Sector as uniquely critical because it provides an “enabling function” across all critical infrastructure sectors.

“NETA Certified Technicians are a critical and essential support for the front line of the fight against COVID-19. Thank you to all of our NETA Accredited Companies and their staff for all their hard work during these unprecedented times," says Scott Blizard, InterNational Electrical Testing Association President.

Third-party, independent testing, analysis, and electrical power systems maintenance is always a crucial service, but especially so during a global pandemic. Now, more than ever, NETA recognizes the need for companies and technicians that are committed to prioritizing objectivity and safety as a standard.

NETA recognizes and appreciates the risk that essential workers, like NACs and their technicians have taken on during the response to COVID-19. Learn more about NETA Accredited Companies by visiting the NETA website .



ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

Katie Polzin

NETA —InterNational Electrical Testing Association

Telephone: 888.300.6382 (NETA)

kpolzin@netaworld.org