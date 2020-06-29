SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today announced that Frontier Software is partnering with Pluralsight to upskill its workforce and modernize its technologies while executing on its mainstay software solutions.



Based in Australia, Frontier Software provides integrated HR and payroll solutions to more than 1,500 organizations across 23 countries throughout Europe, Asia Pacific and the Far East, including payroll services to nearly 10% of Australia’s workforce. To keep up with the rapid pace of change and enable the business to continually evolve to meet client expectations in the age of technology, Frontier Software has partnered with Pluralsight to implement a technology skills development strategy that will close its skills gaps and transition the company’s manual processes to intelligent workflow automation and robotic automated processes.

“Keeping the business and technologists relevant in the marketplace while delivering product offerings that meet what the market demands is the hallmark of a successful business,” said Darren Hnatiw, Chief Technology Officer at Frontier Software. “Providing a solid foundation for technology skill development keeps employees engaged and satisfied, while helping Frontier Software ensure we’re getting the most out of our resources.”

With Pluralsight, Frontier Software can address immediate resource needs to support current solutions by upskilling its workforce. Team members are empowered to develop the technology skills of today and the future in a way that is tailored to their role. Individuals can also take courses they deem valuable to their growth and use Pluralsight’s Skills IQ assessments to identify how to focus their effort.

“The impact with Pluralsight has been huge,” added Hnatiw. “Access to self-paced learning and quality content means we don’t have to spend that time and resource bringing in external consultants.”

Frontier Software not only uses Pluralsight to keep team members engaged and upskilled, but it is also using Pluralsight as part of its strategic roadmap—to lay a foundation to develop emerging technology skills, such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, that will move the company forward.

“Whether we’re addressing the needs of our core offerings, transitioning developers to web development, or steeping ourselves in new, disruptive technologies, we know we can use Pluralsight to get to the meat of their content quickly,” added Hnatiw.

To learn more about how Frontier Software and other leading companies are using Pluralsight to gain a competitive edge, visit: pluralsight.com/customer-stories

