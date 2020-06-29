QUINCY, Calif., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (Nasdaq: PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank, announced today that Plumas Bancorp (“Company”) has been included in the Russell 2000 Index by FTSE Russell. The announcement was made after the U.S. stock market closed on June 26, 2020.



Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew J. Ryback, commented, “Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index is further recognition of the performance and growth of our Company. We have worked diligently to create value for our shareholders, and we believe our inclusion in the index represents a great opportunity to continue to do so by increasing our visibility and exposure to the investment community.”

Ryback explained, “The Russell 2000 index is a stock market index comprised of 2000 small-capitalization companies and is an important barometer of the American economy because it measures the performance of smaller, domestically focused businesses. It is a good measure of how smaller companies in the U.S. are faring.”

Ryback continued, "Plumas Bank’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index is an important benefit of the momentum that our Company has enjoyed over recent years," remarked Ryback. "In addition to being named on this significant index, Plumas Bank’s performance has been recognized by several prestigious organizations:

Raymond James & Associates awarded Plumas Bank with the Community Bankers Cup and named the Company the 2nd Best Community Bank in the Nation for two consecutive years.

The Findley Reports recognized Plumas Bank as a Super Premier Performing Bank for five consecutive years.

CB Resource, Inc identified Plumas Bank as a CB Top Ten Community Bank (with asset size of $500M-$1B) for the past five years.

Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) recognized Plumas Bank as a Top Performing Community Bank (compared nationwide with other community banks with assets between $300 million and $1 billion).

These recognitions and accomplishments are the result of the vision and leadership of our directors and executives, the hard work and dedication of our team, and the loyalty and support of our clients,” concluded Ryback.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com

About Plumas Bank

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in northeastern California. The Bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the northern California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City. The Bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the northern California Counties of Placer and Butte, and one located in the southern Oregon County of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com .

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Plumas Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.

In addition, discussions about risks and uncertainties are set forth from time to time in the Company’s publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

# # #

Contact: Elizabeth Kuipers Plumas Bank Vice President, Marketing Manager & Investor Relations Officer 35 S Lindan Avenue Quincy, CA 95971 530.283.7305 x8912 investorrelations@plumasbank.com