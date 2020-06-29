WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadence Aerospace (“Cadence”), a leading manufacturer of critical precision components to the aerospace and defense industry and backed by Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”), has announced that Olivier Jarrault has been appointed to its Board of Directors.



Most recently, Jarrault served as the President and CEO of Albany International (“Albany”), a global developer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for the aerospace and paper markets, and was previously Group President of ALCOA Engineered Products and Solutions (“Alcoa”).

Julian Guerra, Interim CEO at Cadence, said, “We are delighted to welcome Olivier to our Board of Directors. Olivier’s extensive expertise in leading advanced engineering and manufacturing businesses, particularly in the aerospace and defense market, will be a key addition to our team as we continue to strategically grow our Structures and Engines divisions.”

“Cadence is extremely well positioned in the global aerospace and defense supply chain, providing highly complex, very large and difficult to manufacture components to blue chip players in the space,” said Jarrault. “I am incredibly excited to partner with the Cadence and Arlington teams as we drive further value creation for Cadence’s customers.”

Peter Manos, a Managing Partner at Arlington, stated, “Olivier has an impressive track record with over 35 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry working for leading blue chip companies. His broad operational, strategic, and M&A experience interacting with all of the aerospace industry’s major OEMs makes him an extremely strategic addition to our Board as he brings his vast breadth and depth of industry knowledge to the team.”

Bilal Noor, a Vice President at Arlington, said, “Olivier has delivered exceptional financial and operational growth during his time at Albany International and at ALCOA before that. We look forward to leveraging his many years of experience as we continue to grow Cadence.”

About Cadence Aerospace

Cadence Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, is a leading aerospace and defense industry supplier committed to achieving success with its business partners through active engagement, aligned manufacturing and sourcing strategies, and industry-leading capabilities. The Company’s Centers of Excellence, based in the U.S. and Mexico, produce machined parts, subassemblies, assemblies and repair and overhaul services for the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. With clearly defined products and services, complementary capabilities, positions on programs offering long-term growth, a balanced and global aerospace, commercial and defense portfolio, Cadence Aerospace offers outstanding quality and delivery at cost-competitive prices to aerospace and defense companies globally.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field.

