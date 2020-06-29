SALT LAKE CITY, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the leader in virtual interviewing and assessments technology that is leveling the playing field for job candidates, today announced the appointment of Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Thomas Bostick, to the HireVue Board of Directors. In his role as a board member, Bostick will advise on HireVue’s approach and operations based on his long career in military hiring and corporate leadership.

“HireVue’s technology is transforming the way companies discover, hire and develop talent globally,” said Bostick. “When I led Human Resources for the U.S. Army with over one million soldiers and 300,000 civilians, I recognized that reaching numerous qualified applicants quickly and without a travel requirement was critical. HireVue has created a best-in-class platform that not only streamlines interviews at scale to bring the best talent in faster, but also lets hiring teams access a broader pool of applicants, including some who were previously unreachable. I look forward to working with the other directors as the company continues its growth trajectory.”

Bostick retired from the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant General after 38 years of service. He served as the Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the largest public engineering organization in the world. Following his military career, Bostick served as the Chief Operating Officer and President of Intrexon Bioengineering where the company addresses global challenges across food, agriculture, environmental and industrial fields. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering.

“As we look forward from our 15 millionth interview, we’re extremely honored that Tom accepted the appointment to our board. At HireVue, our goal is to bring the highest quality talent to organizations, including our own,” said Kevin Parker, Chairman and CEO at HireVue. “Tom’s record of service, innovation and leadership speaks for itself. As we continue to build momentum, his experience brings additional depth to our board while we work to continue leveling the playing field for job applicants and helping our customers find and engage truly qualified candidates.”

About HireVue

HireVue is transforming the way companies discover, hire and develop the best talent by combining the power of on-demand, structured interviewing, games and machine learning for better hiring decisions. The HireVue Assessments and Video Interviewing Platform uses a ground-breaking combination of industrial/organizational science and rigorously tested, predictive assessment analytics to help customers find and engage higher quality talent, faster. HireVue is available worldwide in over 30 languages and has hosted more than 15 million on-demand interviews and one million assessments. Its more than 700 customers worldwide include over one-third of the Fortune 100 and leading brands such as Unilever, JP Morgan Chase, Delta Air Lines, Vodafone, Carnival Cruise Line and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit www.hirevue.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2f1b4c6-2104-444a-982e-a628f4059802