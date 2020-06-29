VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Gold Corp., (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (“Triumph” or the “Company”) announces that Tony Barresi has resigned as a director and the President of the Company and Joe Campbell has resigned as a director of the Company. Tony Barresi will continue to act as a Technical Advisor to the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Barresi and Mr. Campbell for their contributions to the Company, in particular Mr. Barresi for his geological leadership over the past 3 years in discovering the Blue Sky Porphyry and advancing many of the other projects on the Freegold Mountain Project in the Yukon. “We are thankful for the contributions Tony has made at advancing all of our projects and fortunate for his continued support working with Jesse Halle, our VP Exploration,” said Chairman John Anderson.



The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Brian Bower has agreed to accept a position as Lead Director of the Company. Mr. Bower has over 30 years’ experience as an exploration and mine geologist working primarily in British Columbia and Yukon. “Mr. Bower’s extensive experience in supporting strong technical teams were instrumental in developing projects like the New Afton Mine, the Kemess South deposit, the Blackwater project and the Mount Milligan deposit in British Columbia. He has also worked on the Casino deposits advanced exploration program in the Yukon.” said Mr. Anderson. “We are excited to have Brian join us as an active participant in expanding our team and rapidly growing the Company beyond its exploration stage. This is a great step forward for Triumph Gold Corp.”

About Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a growth oriented Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company. Triumph Gold Corp. is focused on creating value through the advancement of the district scale Freegold Mountain Project in Yukon. For maps and more information, please visit our website www.triumphgoldcorp.com .

