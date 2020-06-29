Toronto, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traditional Territories of multiple Indigenous Nations, including the Haudenosaunee and the Treaty Territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit/Toronto, ON – Vancity Community Investment Bank (VCIB), Canada's first and only values-driven bank, today announced William (Bill) Knight as Chair of the Board of Directors. A former President and CEO of the Credit Union Central of Canada, Bill has been an active board member with VCIB and brings over 14 years of directorial board experience from several other organizations coupled with deep professional expertise in finance, governance and government.



The bank today also welcomes Clint Davis, an Inuk from Nunatsiavut, Labrador, to the Board of Directors. As President and CEO of Nunasi Corporation – an Inuit-owned development corporation headquartered in Iqaluit, Nunavut – Davis brings over 25 years’ experience in Indigenous public policy, economic development, and finance to VCIB.



Jay-Ann Gilfoy, CEO of VCIB, commented: “We are committed to using the tools of finance to drive immediate and lasting social and environmental change in our communities, and we recognize the importance of having the best possible stewardship to help us achieve our mission.



“Bill’s appointment as Chair of the Board is important for VCIB, ensuring those with the greatest strategic expertise in sustainable financing are given a platform to effectively guide the organization. Bill has been exceptionally valuable to the organization as a Board member and we look forward to drawing on his decades of financial industry expertise to build upon our impact.



“The appointment of Clint to the Board of Directors reflects our responsibility to bring diverse representation to all levels of VCIB including our corporate governance and our desire to learn from his specialized expertise in Indigenous business and economic development. Clint brings a wealth of understanding to our Board and will help VCIB as it works towards financing a sustainable tomorrow for all communities across Canada.”



Bill Knight, VCIB Chair of the Board, said: “In working with VCIB, I have seen first hand the impact that this organization can have on the community. I greatly look forward to a time in the near future when sustainable finance is the norm, and in order to get our industry to this point, am committed to working with fellow board members and the VCIB team to ensure that we guide this values-driven institution as it carves out a new, progressive, and much-needed approach to banking.”



Clint Davis, VCIB Board Member, said: “I am proud to be working alongside VCIB as a values-driven bank, and look forward to helping the organization maximize its impact with Indigenous businesses and communities, which continue to be disproportionately affected by economic upheavals, such as the recent COVID-19 crisis.”



About Vancity Community Investment Bank (VCIB)

VCIB is an Ontario-based schedule 1 federally chartered bank. As Canada's first values-driven bank, VCIB partners exclusively with organizations that drive social, economic, and environmental change. The bank is committed to connecting these visionary enterprises with financial solutions that allow them to create, grow, and foster change. VCIB's primary focus is lending for social purpose real estate (affordable housing, co-op housing, co-working spaces, green and heritage buildings), as well as meeting the needs of non-profit organizations, foundations, and purpose-driven businesses.



VCIB’s Board of Directors is now made up of ten members. This includes: Bill Knight (Chair of the Board), Anita Braha, Clint Davis, Elain Duvall, Hugh O’Reilly, Jan O’Brien, Jay-Ann Gilfoy, Mary Houghton, Rick Sielski, and Upkar Arora. For more information, visit vcib.ca, tweet us at @BankVancity and connect with us at Facebook.com/BankVancity.

About Vancity

Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its more than 534,000 member-owners and their communities, with offices and 59 branches located in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria, Squamish and Alert Bay, within the unceded territories of the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka'wakw people. With $27.4 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is Canada's largest community credit union. Vancity uses its assets to help improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable.

About Bill Knight

As the first Commissioner for the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, Bill established this important federal institution. He holds director certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors. During his time as the president and CEO of Credit Union Central of Canada (now the Canadian Credit Union Association), he led a number of initiatives to distinguish Canadian credit unions as a competitive alternative to banks. He chaired the Credential Financial Inc. group of companies, as well as the World Council of Credit Unions’ CEO Advisory Committee. Bill is a former Member of Parliament for the Riding of Assiniboia and served on the House of Commons Finance Committee. Bill also served on the consumers’ advisory group to the Irish Central Bank and was an advisor to the World Bank's global program on financial consumer protection. Bill’s leadership will be leveraged within VCIB to advance the organization’s mission of financing a sustainable tomorrow.

About Clint Davis

Clint, an Inuk from Nunatsiavut, Labrador, started his career as a lawyer before entering public service at the Department of Indian Affairs and Northern Development Canada. He then moved to the Bank of Montreal where he worked as the National Director of Aboriginal Banking. He has also worked as President and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, as well as Vice President of Indigenous Banking at TD Bank Group. Clint’s expertise in Indigenous business and economic development means he is uniquely positioned to help VCIB work towards meaningful growth that benefits all Canadian communities. Clint will also work with VCIB to strengthen its relationships with Indigenous governments and non-profit organizations.





