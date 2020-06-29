Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is expected to grow by 29.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $894.1 million by 2026 despite the COVID-19 impact.



The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026.



Highlighted with 27 tables and 50 figures, this 117-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America AI in drug discovery market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America AI in drug discovery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Country.



Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Software

Service

Based on technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Deep Learning

Supervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Other Technologies

Based on drug type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Large-molecule Drugs

Small-molecular Drugs

Based on therapeutic area, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Oncology

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Disease

Metabolic Diseases

Other Therapeutic Areas

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Information & Data Analysis

Drug Design

Drug Evaluation

Clinical Trials

Other Applications

Based on end user, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Therapeutic Area, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America AI in drug discovery market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players



Atomwise, Inc.

BenevolentAI

Berg LLC

Bioage

BIOAGE

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclica

Deep Genomics

Envisagenics

Exscientia

Google

IBM Corporation

Insilico Medicine

Microsoft Corporation

Numedii, Inc.

Numerate

NVIDIA Corporation

Owkin, Inc.

Twoxar, Incorporated

Verge Genomics

Xtalpi, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3929d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900