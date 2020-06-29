NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s top business leaders on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, as well digital channels like blogs, podcasts, and video, were announced today in the 2020 CSuite Digital Leadership Awards , the first global awards for business influencers.



Recognizing business leaders who use their voices to inspire and influence, the awards highlight the growing importance of CEO and corporate activism in a business climate where staying on the sidelines is no longer an option. Applicants came from sectors as diverse as travel, retail, finance and technology, and ranged from solopreneurs to the heads of global companies including Goldman Sachs, Walmart, PayPal and Virgin Atlantic.

“The events of the past year, from the global pandemic to the Black Lives Matter movement, have shown how critical it is for business leaders to share their voice,” said Caroline Carter, CSuite Digital Leadership Awards organizer and cofounder of CSuite Content , an independent executive communications agency. “Rather than stay behind the scenes, leaders are using their platform to inform and inspire others.”

The 2020 CSuite Digital Leadership Awards were judged by an all-star panel of social media, business and media experts. Applicants were judged on factors including quality of content, level of engagement and ability to drive results.

The winners of the 2020 CSuite Digital Leadership Awards are:

Best Leader on Instagram

Michele Romanow , President of Clearbanc

Best Leader on LinkedIn

David Solomon , CEO of Goldman Sachs

Best Leader on Twitter

Jack Salzwedel , CEO of American Family Insurance

Best Leader on Facebook

Brian Scudamore , CEO of O2E Brands (1-800-GOT-JUNK?)

Best Video Leadership

Karen Cahn , CEO and Founder of iFundWomen

Best Podcast Hosted by a Business Leader

Mike Payne and Mitzi Payne , Hosts of Waves Social Podcast

Best Blog or Op-ed by a Business Leader

Ganes Kesari , Co-founder of Gramener

Business Leader Taking a Stand

Dan Schulman , CEO of PayPal

Best Crisis Communications Leadership

Paulina Cameron , CEO of Forum for Women Entrepreneurs

About The 2020 CSuite Digital Leadership Awards

The CSuite Digital Leadership Awards is the first competition of its kind to recognize business leaders who inspire and influence on social media and digital channels. The awards are powered by CSuite Content , an independent executive communications agency.



