Our reports on automotive camera-based side mirrors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing uptake of automotive electronics, increased utility of automotive camera-based side mirrors, and increasing preference for safe and convenient features in vehicles. In addition, growing uptake of automotive electronics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive camera-based side mirrors market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The automotive camera-based side mirrors market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA

• North America



This study identifies the increased focus of OEMs on development of autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive camera-based side mirrors market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in automotive camera technology and emergence of surround-view mirror system will lead to sizable demand in the market.



