LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today the launch of the all-new female-focused streaming linear channel MyTime Movie Network, to debut in early Fall 2020. MyTime Movie Network is the latest addition to Cinedigm’s growing portfolio of digital-first linear networks, which currently includes popular networks including The Bob Ross Channel, fandom network CONtv, family entertainment network Dove Channel, and the documentary-focused Docurama, among many others.



MyTime Movie Network will offer an unparalleled library of curated content catering to women of all ages. The diverse library, which has been seen by a combined audience of upwards of 20 million viewers, features hundreds of popular and award-winning films. Upon its launch films from all genres will be available; ranging from pulse-pounding thrillers such as Final Girl, starring Abigail Breslin; and charming date-night comedies such as What Goes Up, starring Hilary Duff; to feel-good musicals such as Pure Country 2 starring Michael McKean; family dramas such as The Reliant, starring Kevin Sorbo; and everything in-between.

In addition to its library of films, the network will deliver a fresh slate of over 50 original films that will be exclusively available on MyTime Movie Network. With several original series in development, the network plans to launch with original series among its debut offerings. Additionally, the channel will premiere lifestyle content focusing on travel, health, motherhood, cooking and beauty. Cinedigm plans to launch the service globally on its footprint of more than 695 million addressable devices across OEMs, telcos, cable companies, and digital platforms. The company currently distributes its networks across every major digital streaming service including Samsung, Vizio, Roku, Android TV, Apple TV, and many more.

"The digital linear arena has a distinct lack of ad-supported channels catering specifically to female audiences,” said Alexandra Viglione, Head of Product for Cinedigm Digital Networks. “We believe it’s time to change that. In this era where many households have been forced to cut costs, Cinedigm is focused on catering to the needs of these viewers seeking high-quality free ad-supported television content via their connected TVs. Available both at home and on the go, MyTime Movie Network is perfectly suited to meet the needs of viewers evolving viewing habits and growing demand for non-subscription-based entertainment. We are proud to welcome MyTime Movie Network to Cinedigm’s growing roster of dedicated digital networks.”

“Networks that can deliver a female-centric audience have been long coveted by brand advertisers,” said Tony Huidor, General Manager of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “As the only OTT- linear and VOD network delivering high-quality thrillers, dramas and romantic comedies as well as original programming, MyTime TV will surely drive major attention from viewers and advertisers alike as we debut this fall.”

About Cinedigm

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.