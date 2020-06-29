IQE plc

Cardiff, UK

29 June 2020

Result of AGM

IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductor wafer products for the global semiconductor industry, announces that at its Annual General Meeting, held today in Cardiff, all resolutions were duly passed.

Proxy votes were cast as shown below:





Total votes cast: 432,453,210





Ordinary resolution 1: Receipt of Directors Report & Financial Statements

For: 432,373,027 (99.99%)

Against: 1,784 (0.01%)

Withheld: 78,399

Ordinary resolution 2: Approval of the Directors’ Annual Report on Remuneration [advisory]

For: 417,768,370 (96.93%)

Against: 14,559,680 (3.37%)

Withheld: 125,160

Ordinary resolution 3: Re-appointment of Mr Phil Smith as a Non-Executive Director

For: 432,150,999 (99.94%)

Against: 255,408 (0.06%)

Withheld: 46,803

Ordinary resolution 4: Re-appointment of Mr David Grant as a Non-Executive Director

For: 432,129,457 (99.94%)

Against: 277,950 (0.06%)

Withheld: 45,803

Ordinary resolution 5: Appointment KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Company

For: 432,316,822 (99.98%)

Against: 92,229 (0.02%)

Withheld: 44,159

Ordinary resolution 6: Directors Authority to Allot Shares

For: 425,236,388 (98.35%)

Against: 7,128,574 (1.65%)

Withheld: 88,248

Special resolution 7: Directors Authority to Allot Equity Securities

For: 432,188,243 (99.97%)

Against: 135,719 (0.03%)

Withheld: 129,248

Note: percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.





ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

handset devices

global telecoms infrastructure

connected devices

3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.



IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 650 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.