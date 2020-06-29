IQE plc
Cardiff, UK
29 June 2020
Result of AGM
IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductor wafer products for the global semiconductor industry, announces that at its Annual General Meeting, held today in Cardiff, all resolutions were duly passed.
Proxy votes were cast as shown below:
Total votes cast: 432,453,210
Ordinary resolution 1: Receipt of Directors Report & Financial Statements
For: 432,373,027 (99.99%)
Against: 1,784 (0.01%)
Withheld: 78,399
Ordinary resolution 2: Approval of the Directors’ Annual Report on Remuneration [advisory]
For: 417,768,370 (96.93%)
Against: 14,559,680 (3.37%)
Withheld: 125,160
Ordinary resolution 3: Re-appointment of Mr Phil Smith as a Non-Executive Director
For: 432,150,999 (99.94%)
Against: 255,408 (0.06%)
Withheld: 46,803
Ordinary resolution 4: Re-appointment of Mr David Grant as a Non-Executive Director
For: 432,129,457 (99.94%)
Against: 277,950 (0.06%)
Withheld: 45,803
Ordinary resolution 5: Appointment KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Company
For: 432,316,822 (99.98%)
Against: 92,229 (0.02%)
Withheld: 44,159
Ordinary resolution 6: Directors Authority to Allot Shares
For: 425,236,388 (98.35%)
Against: 7,128,574 (1.65%)
Withheld: 88,248
Special resolution 7: Directors Authority to Allot Equity Securities
For: 432,188,243 (99.97%)
Against: 135,719 (0.03%)
Withheld: 129,248
Note: percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.
Contacts:
IQE plc
+44 (0) 29 2083 9400
Drew Nelson
Tim Pullen
Amy Barlow
Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Edward Knight
Nick Prowting
Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000
Christopher Wren
Peter Catterall
Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)
+ 44 (0) 20 38054822
Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365
Tom James: +44 (0)78 1859 4991
ABOUT IQE
IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:
As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.
IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 650 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.
